The following services are open:

Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Army Substance Abuse and Prevention (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Adjutant General services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Auto Skills Craft Shop

Armed Forces Bank (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

Barber Shop (PX), open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — limited to active-duty, Reservists and National Guard by appointment only.

BOSS (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Central Issue Facility (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Chapel Services — open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays for limited in-person services at Frontier and Pioneer Chapels; virtual congregations only at Memorial Chapel; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail

Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS?and SAMS students and faculty

Education Center (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Exchange Main Store and Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station), open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fitness Facilities — Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and Harney Sports Complex Annex, open 5-8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for active-duty only. One-hour sessions for limited numbers.

Fort Leavenworth Commissary, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Frontier Community Credit Union (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

Housing Routine Maintenance Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Housing Oversight Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of two customers at a time

Housing Services Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of three customers at a time

Hunting and fishing allowed

ID Cards (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Legal Assistance Office — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only

Mail and Distribution — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only

Munson Army Health Center (All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening)

National Cemetery — interments only

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Post Office

RV Storage and POV Resale Lot

School Liaison Services

Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Stables and Hunt Club

Trails West Golf Course — open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Transportation Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays

Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.

Dining:

Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks remain open for take-out.

Java Café at Munson Army Health Center is now open.

The Fairway Grille, Strike Zone and 12th Brick Grille are open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in.

The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone.

The following services are closed:

Army Wellness Center

Arts and Crafts Center

Brunner Range

DA Photo Studio

Flying Activity

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

Optometry Shop (PX)

Post Theater

Thrift Shop

USDB Sales Store (open for face covering pickup only 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets