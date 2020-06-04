Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Lt. Col. Robert Rodock relinquished command of the 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) to Lt. Col. Corrie Hanson in a ceremony May 28 at the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility.

The ceremony was streamed live on the 705th MP Battalion Facebook page.



Rodock took command of the 705th MP Battalion on May 24, 2018. During his tenure as commander, the 705th MP Battalion and the Joint Regional Correctional Facility scored 100 percent on all Army Corrections Command technical assistance visits, established the Dog Handler CARES (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services) Program, the 165th Military Police Company won the 2019 Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award, deployed units in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, received an Army Superior Unit Award and more.

Outgoing 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) Commander Lt. Col. Robert Rodock gives a thumbs up to incoming 705th MP Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Corrie Hanson during his remarks at their change of command ceremony May 28 at the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I could not be prouder of the job you did leading your battalion. …With an infectious optimism and positivity, you led your team to new heights. By challenging the status quo, never taking no for an answer and creating a dynamic feasible battalion training concept, you brought extensive innovation to your battalion and your facility,” said Col. Caroline Smith, 15th Military Police Brigade commander. “With your intellect and can-do attitude, this organization consistently excelled in everything it did over the last two years.



“You were vigilant at being excellent and you inspired that same excellence in your team,” she said. “You understood and embraced the crucial balance of applied senior leadership within mission command, which allowed your team to flourish.”

Incoming 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) Commander Lt. Col. Corrie Hanson accepts the colors from 15th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. Caroline Smith during her change of command ceremony with outgoing 705th MP Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Robert Rodock May 28 at the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Rodock said the soldiers and civilians of the 705th MP Battalion embody the motto of winning.



“We understood what we do matters, integrity drove our actions, and we never took shortcuts,” Rodock said. “Thank you to all of the soldiers and families of the Vigilance Battalion and the JRCF for all that you accomplished over the last couple of years and what you will accomplish in the future. Remember our legacy is the leaders we grow to replace us.”

Rodock’s next assignment is with the U.S. Army Forces Command commander’s initiatives group at Fort Bragg, N.C.



Hanson graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 2002 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Military Police Corps.



Her assignments include platoon leader, 3rd Platoon, 630th Military Police Company, at Schweinfurt, Germany; operations officer, 82nd Airborne Division Provost Marshal’s Office at Fort Bragg; battalion S4, 503rd Military Police Battalion (Airborne) at Fort Bragg; commander of the 21st Military Police Company (Airborne) at Fort Bragg; 16th Military Police Brigade chief of operations at Fort Bragg; 1st Cavalry Division deputy provost marshal at Fort Hood, Texas; 720th Military Police Battalion executive officer and battalion S3 at Fort Hood; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provost marshal in Washington, D.C.; speechwriter to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army in Washington, D.C., and, most recently, 15th MP Brigade deputy brigade commander.

Hanson has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Incoming 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) Commander Lt. Col. Corrie Hanson delivers remarks to outgoing 705th MP Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Robert Rodock and others assembled, seated six feet apart, for the 705th change of command ceremony May 28 at the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility. Ceremony participants, except when at the podium for remarks, and guests practiced social distancing and wore masks per COVID-19 spread reduction guidelines. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“As my deputy brigade commander for the last year, I quickly saw that she’s smart, competent, motivated, dynamic and ready. She understands our mission, and she knows how to motivate and lead people,” Smith said. “She understands the importance of families. She is a perfect fit. …I have absolutely no doubt that you (Hanson) are going to pick up those reins (from Rodock) and keep leading this battalion to even greater heights.”



Hanson said her change of command ceremony wasn’t how she pictured it (because of COVID-19).



“But it is always a privilege to be charged to care for soldiers, (Department of the Army) civilians and family members in our great Army,” Hanson said. “This is an incredible organization with a distinguished history and a great team of leaders. I look forward to working with you all as we continue our important mission.”



Hanson is married to Lt. Col. Matt Hofmann, commander of the 40th MP Battalion (Detention).