The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is reopening on a limited basis. Tax Center personnel will be contacting customers to coordinate the completion of returns. Priority will be given to customers who had appointments scheduled before the shutdown. The Tax Center door will remain locked, and document drop-off is by appointment only. Masks are required. For more information, call 684-4986.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club is looking for volunteers for its 2020/2021 board. Positions include historian, hospitality chair, scholarship chair, fall fundraiser chair, vendor coordinator, and ways and means chair. To apply, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.

Curbside food pickup is now available at 12th Brick Grille from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. To place an order, call 684-2293.

Curbside food pickup is now available at Strike Zone Bowling Center from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. To place an order, call (913) 651-2195.

Fort Leavenworth will conduct repaving projects over the next few weeks. Traffic will be affected along Kickapoo Road, Bluntville Avenue, the roads around Sherman Army Airfield and a portion of Kearny Avenue between McClellan and Thomas Avenues. There will be flag crews, lane closures and detours.

The official website for the state of Kansas COVID-19 information is https://covid.ks.gov/.

For updated information on the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan, visit https://showmestrong.mo.gov/.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has provided updated information on on-post activities and program spotlights. For the most current information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-thrive-home-acs.

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association’s annual reunion is Sept. 23-27 in Kansas City, Mo. Anyone who has served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time is welcome to attend. For more information about the association, visit www.2ida.org/ 99th-annual-reunion/, e-mail 2idahq@comcast.net or call (224) 225-1202.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary is offering curbside pick-up. Customers can place orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is a $20 minimum and payment is by credit or debit card only. Orders must be picked up the same day. This service is provided for service members assigned to Fort Leavenworth. To place an order, call 684-4010.

Free online tutoring is available for eligible U.S. military service members, civilian personnel and their dependents. For more information, visit military.tutor.com.

Taco Bell and Charleys Philly Steaks are open in the Post Exchange food court from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for carry out only.

Fort Leavenworth Chaplain Counseling Services are available for guidance, help and counseling. To reach a chaplain, call the Religious Support Office at 684-2210. For emergencies after hours, call the Emergency Operations Center at 684-4448 to reach the on-call chaplain.

Resident Civilian Education System classes are canceled for the remainder of the year. Virtual instruction will begin June 1.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with a limited staff. Appointments are required for PIN reset, DEERS enrollment, initial ID card, expired or expiring within 30 days ID card, lost ID card or ID card needed for a medical appointment.

Personnel who need to clear Army Community Service can call (913) 683-9069.

Cloth face coverings are required to enter the Fort Leavenworth Commissary, Post Exchange, Shoppette and Munson Army Health Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary and Post Exchange have special shopping hours from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for patrons over the age of 60, expectant mothers and patrons requiring special assistance.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange is offering curbside pick-up. Patrons need to place an order through shopmyexchange.com, check out and select “pick-up in store.” When the order is ready for pick-up, the customer will receive a call from a store associate and they will coordinate pick-up details. Upon pick-up, the customer will park in a reserved spot and call (913) 547-1786. A PX employee will deliver the order.

Army Community Service virtual financial counseling is available for service members. For more information or to make an appointment, call Tyler Landes at (319) 371-5280.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services’ Survive to Thrive at Home program and ideas can be found at https://leavenworth. armymwr.com/promos/survive-and-thrive-home-resources.

Military OneSource Military and Family Life Counseling supports service members, family members and survivors with non-medical private counseling. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/non-medical-counseling/military-and-family-life-counseling.

The Combined Arms Research Library offers access to a free, online digital library. Online services include Overdrive, RBdigital, Teachables and Mango Languages. To register, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community.

Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products by service members.

Army Emergency Relief assistance is available to soldiers and families affected by COVID-19. Contact an AER caseworker through the Army Operations Center at (703) 697-0218.