Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth held a private, modified ceremony in honor of Memorial Day May 25 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie salute after placing a wreath at the gravesite of post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth during the Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 precautions, the traditional Memorial Day ceremony was slightly modified and not open to the public. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The ceremony included the playing of the national anthem, an invocation given by Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, CAC chaplain, a 21-cannon salute, the playing of taps by Spc. Carlos Pagan, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), during the raising of the nation’s colors and a double ceremonial wreath laying at the gravesite of post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth. The first wreath was laid by CAC and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie, and the second wreath was laid by German Sgt. Maj. Mark Hausleitner and Spanish Liaison Officer to CAC Lt. Col. Javier Garcia-Gomez.

Spc. Carlos Pagan, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), salutes as members of the salute battery — including Pvt. Kylen Hicks, HHC, 40th; Spc. Joseph Kretz, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion; and Sgt. David Jacobs, 500th — fire the national salute during the Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Additionally, each branch of military service had representatives posted near the branch’s respective flags, which were lined up along the path from Biddle Boulevard to the gravesites.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Torsten Becker salutes during the national anthem as the Memorial Day ceremony begins May 25 at the Fort Leavenworth National Anthem. Becker served as the Navy representative during the ceremony. Due to COVID 19 precautions, the traditional Memorial Day ceremony was slightly modified and not open to the public. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



A video highlighting the ceremony is available on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page.