Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth held a private, modified ceremony in honor of Memorial Day May 25 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.
The ceremony included the playing of the national anthem, an invocation given by Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, CAC chaplain, a 21-cannon salute, the playing of taps by Spc. Carlos Pagan, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), during the raising of the nation’s colors and a double ceremonial wreath laying at the gravesite of post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth. The first wreath was laid by CAC and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie, and the second wreath was laid by German Sgt. Maj. Mark Hausleitner and Spanish Liaison Officer to CAC Lt. Col. Javier Garcia-Gomez.
Additionally, each branch of military service had representatives posted near the branch’s respective flags, which were lined up along the path from Biddle Boulevard to the gravesites.
A video highlighting the ceremony is available on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page.