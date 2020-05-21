Retired Lt. Col. Gary Linhart, Military History Instruction Support Team chief, waves a Kansas City Chiefs flag when it is his turn to greet Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, during a surprise retirement parade in Darnell’s honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 as a Department of the Army civilian. Colleagues and friends drove their cars by Darnell to give her gifts and wish her well as a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, wipes tears away as colleagues and friends drive by to give her gifts and offer well wishes during a surprise car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 years as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, wipes tears away as colleagues and friends drive by to give her gifts and offer well wishes during a surprise car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 years as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Jeff Buczkowski, senior Military Review editor, and his wife, Diane, drive up to the curb with the 1950s music station on to wish Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, a happy retirement during a car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

two × three =