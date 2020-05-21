Home Community Military Review Drive-by retirement CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Military Review Drive-by retirement By ftleaven - May 21, 2020 2 0 Facebook Twitter Retired Lt. Col. Gary Linhart, Military History Instruction Support Team chief, waves a Kansas City Chiefs flag when it is his turn to greet Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, during a surprise retirement parade in Darnell’s honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 as a Department of the Army civilian. Colleagues and friends drove their cars by Darnell to give her gifts and wish her well as a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, wipes tears away as colleagues and friends drive by to give her gifts and offer well wishes during a surprise car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 years as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, wipes tears away as colleagues and friends drive by to give her gifts and offer well wishes during a surprise car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 years as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Jeff Buczkowski, senior Military Review editor, and his wife, Diane, drive up to the curb with the 1950s music station on to wish Linda Darnell, Military Review editorial assistant, a happy retirement during a car parade in her honor May 15 outside Truesdell Hall. Darnell is retiring after 12 years at Military Review and 25 as a Department of the Army civilian. The surprise parade was a compromise to a retirement party, which was put on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faith over fear message for Day of Prayer Fitness challenges hone physical, mental strength International students give back to community LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:two × three = Stay connected3,039FansLike1,421FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 59.5 ° F 60.8 ° 59 ° 87 % 2.2mph 90 % Thu 72 ° Fri 74 ° Sat 83 ° Sun 84 ° Mon 80 °