Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

As of May 16, most of the old MacArthur Elementary School, designated as the new Patton Junior High School, has been demolished, according to Rich Holden, Unified School District 207 chief financial officer.



Holden updated the USD 207 school board on the progress during the monthly board meeting May 18 at the board office.



While 90 percent of the building has been demolished, approximately 75 percent of all demolition has been completed because exterior concrete slabs and underground utilities still need to be removed, Holden said.



School lunch prices

Despite increases in food prices because of COVID-19, lunch prices will not rise for the 2020-21 schoolyear.



The prices for kindergarten through sixth-grade lunches will be $2.80 per meal and seventh- through eighth-grade lunches will be $2.90 per meal.



As part of the ninth-grade initiatives the board approved during the April 2019 board meeting, ninth-grade lunches will remain free.



District summer hours

To help save on energy costs, the district will have new hours of operation May 26 through July 9.



All buildings district-wide will operate for four 10-hour days Monday through Thursday. All buildings will be closed on Fridays.



Approximately 90 percent of district staff has been teleworking, and the district has a multi-phase plan for staff to return to in-person work.



Beginning June 1, all central office staff will begin working in office from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



“The buildings will not be open to the public; however, we will still communicate and answer inquiries, as well as meet with parents and staff by appointment only,” said Keith Mispagel, USD 207 superintendent. “(Appointments) can either be in person if specifically requested, but most often will be (via videoconference) due to social distancing and safety.”



Beginning June 15, all central office staff will be on site for full 10-hour days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The district office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.



Beginning July 6, the district office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Normal hours will resume July 13.



Board members and other essential personnel practiced social distancing during the board meeting, and several members of the USD 207 district office as well as the school principals and several teachers attended the meeting via videoconferencing.



All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.



The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. June 22 at the board office.