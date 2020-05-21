Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities has placed several large trash containers near Hancock Gate for residents.



All trash left at the site must be fully contained inside the bins. If the bins are full, residents are asked to wait until they are emptied, or take them to the trash bins behind the FLFHC Maintenance Office at 800 W. Warehouse Road during business hours. The bins are emptied twice each week.



Waste Management has temporarily suspended all bulk trash pickup. Residents are asked not to place bulk trash curbside because there is no service that will collect it.

Hazardous waste and toxic materials must be disposed of at the Household Hazardous Waste collection point at 810 McClellan Ave.



FLFHC also recommends using the Recycling Center south of the USDB Sales Store on West Warehouse Road.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center has a trailer for donations near Hancock Gate. Residents can also meet with a mission representative daily between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Hancock Gate to arrange curbside pick-up.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Holiday closure

FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day. Normal business hours will resume May 26. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Utilities tip

Use green products such as energy-efficient LED or fluorescent bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. While these bulbs cost more than the typical incandescent bulb, they can last many times longer and use one-third or less energy as incandescent bulbs.



