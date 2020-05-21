The following services are open:
Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Army Substance Abuse and Prevention (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Adjutant General services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Auto Skills Craft Shop
Armed Forces Bank (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)
BOSS (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Central Issue Facility (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Chapel Services — Virtual congregations only; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail
Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only
Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS?and SAMS students and faculty
Education Center (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Exchange Main Store and Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station), open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fort Leavenworth Commissary, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Frontier Community Credit Union (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)
Housing Oversight Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Housing Services Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Hunting and fishing still allowed
ID Cards (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Mail and Distribution – 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only
Munson Army Health Center (All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening)
National Cemetery — interments only
Outdoor Equipment Rental
Post Office
RV Storage and POV Resale
School Liaison Services
Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Stables and Hunt Club
Trails West Golf Course
Transportation Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays
Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.
Dining:
Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks remain open for take-out.
The Fairway Grille, Strike Zone and 12th Brick Grille are open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in.
The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone.
The following services are closed until further notice:
Army Wellness Center
Arts and Crafts Center
Barber Shop (PX)
Brunner Range
DA Photo Studio
Fitness facilities (gyms and pools)
Flying Activity
Frontier Army Museum
Frontier Conference Center
FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center
Harrold Youth Center
Leisure Travel Office
Optometry Shop (PX)
Post Theater
Thrift Shop
USDB Sales Store (open for face covering pickup only 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets