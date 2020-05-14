Patients who elect to conduct CASH-BASED MEDICAL TESTING, such as antibody testing in the civilian network, will not be reimbursed through TRICARE. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/.

Munson Army Health Center currently does not have dates open for in-person SCHOOL PHYSICALS. They cannot be done virtually.

Anyone with a MEDICAL EMERGENCY should seek care immediately. If unsure about whether to seek medical care, call the 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), and select option one to speak to a registered nurse.

The Munson Army Health Center PHARMACY HAS NEW DRIVE-THROUGH HOURS. Prescriptions are available for pick-up from 14:30 p.m. Hardcopy prescriptions can be dropped off in the front of MAHC until noon or at the drive-through from 1-4:30 p.m. Prescriptions dropped off after noon will not be available until the next business day. For more information or to call in to refill a prescription, call 684-6500. The drive-through pharmacy is on the northeast side of the main MAHC building off Biddle Boulevard. The drive-through is closed during inclement weather.

The Munson Army Health Center has started VIRTUAL OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY appointments.

The ARMY WELLNESS CENTER IS SETTING UP VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS for health coaching, exercise prescription, health classes and calorie recommendations/adjustments. For more information or to set up an appointment, e-mail awcftleavenworth@gmail.com.

When WEARING A FACE COVERING, make sure you can breathe through it, wear it when going out in public, make sure it covers the nose and mouth, and wash after using. Do not use on children under the age of 2. Do not use surgical masks or personal protective equipment intended for healthcare workers.

Munson Army Health Center has a SERVICES TRACKER. It lists the availability of health services and their modifications on the MAHC Facebook Page.

The Army Wellness Center offers FREE ONLINE CLASSES. For more information or to sign up, e-mail awcftleavenworth@gmail.com.

TRICARE IS OFFERING WEBINARS on a variety of topics, including maternity and newborn care, transition from active-duty to retirement, benefits and programs for National Guard and Reserve, permanent-change-of station moves and separating from active duty. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.tricare-west.com/go/webinars.

The Munson Army Health Center’s PUBLIC HEALTH NURSES will call anyone currently under investigation and tested for COVID-19 to trace and collect locations of where the patient has been for the past 48 hours to track potential spread. Anyone who has been tested off post is asked to call the public health nurses at 684-6528/6618.

The Munson Army Health Center NUTRITIONAL CLINIC is available for telephone appointments to discuss weight management, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center has indefinitely POSTPONED ALL WELL PHYSICALS EXCEPT FOR 12-MONTH AND BELOW WELL BABIES.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Clinic will provide FACE-TO-FACE VISITS FOR ACUTE OR EMERGENCIES ONLY. All other appointments are virtual or telephonic.