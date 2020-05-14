Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with the rules for the supervision of children in the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” and the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Command Policy 21-10, “Supervision of Children and Home Alone Policy Guidelines.”

Parents are responsible for the conduct of their children and dependents at all times. They assume liability for any damages and resulting charges caused by the unlawful or negligent conduct of their children, dependents and any visitors to their home or common areas such as playgrounds and parks.

Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Emergency Services enforces a curfew that mirrors that of the local community. For children under 16, the curfew is 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. For children 16 and 17, the curfew is 12:30-6 a.m.

This policy applies to all residents and their family members and is designed to ensure that all family members and agencies cooperate to produce an environment that promotes the safety of the children living on Fort Leavenworth.

For more information about the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” call the FLFHC office at (913) 682-6300. Handbooks can be downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com or obtained from the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave.

Bulk trash disposal

Waste Management has temporarily suspended all bulk trash pickup. Residents are asked not to place bulk trash curbside because there is no service that will collect it.

FLFHC has placed several large trash containers near Hancock Gate for residents. All trash left at the site must be fully contained inside the bins.

Hazardous waste and toxic materials must be disposed of at the Household Hazardous Waste collection point at 810 McClellan Ave. See story below.

FLFHC also recommends using the Recycling Center south of the USDB Sales Store on West Warehouse Road.

Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center has a trailer for donations near Hancock Gate. Residents can also meet with a mission representative

daily 10 a.m and 2 p.m. near Hancock Gate to arrange curbside pick-up.

The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.

Utilities tip

Reduce the heat. Begin cooking on a higher heat setting until liquid begins to boil. Then, lower

the temperature and simmer the food until fully cooked. A fast boil doesn’t cook faster than a slow boil, but it does use more energy.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.

Resources for on-post residents

On-post housing residents should contact these resources about housing concerns:

• The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (913) 682-6300.

• The FLFHC Maintenance Office and Self-Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, phone number is (913) 651-3838. Residents can also submit routine maintenance requests via e-mail at fhcmaint@tmo.com.

• Garrison Housing Oversight Office, call 684-5684 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.imcom-central.mbx.hso@mail.mil.

• The resident’s military chain of command.

• Garrison Commander’s Office, call 684-2993 or the Commander’s Housing Concern Hotline at 684-3858.

In addition to these resources, residents can attend the monthly community mayors’ forum; attend the quarterly installation stakeholder meetings, a forum for the chain of command to share information and pass on community concerns; or participate in the quarterly Facebook Town Hall meetings.