Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Although Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and other fitness facilities are still closed, and physical training sessions have been canceled because of COVID-19, it hasn’t stopped several organizations from finding ways to maintain fitness levels.

Family Fitness Challenge

The Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge began May 11 and continues through May 16.

Ten-year-old Carson Dumas and 8-year-old Clara Dumas join their neighbors, Rachel Dugan, 9-year-old Alex Dugan, 14-year-old Josh Grisi and Lt. Col. Tim Dugan, Global Simulations Capability, National Simulation Center, in the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge May 12 outside the Dugans’ Main Post home. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The six-day challenge includes jumping jacks, sit-ups, forward and reverse lunges, high knees, planks, jogging and skipping. The days include the requirements for completing the silverlevel challenge and the gold-level challenge. All participants will receive a certificate, whether participants complete the entire challenge or not.

Rachel Dugan leads her family — sons 9-year-old Alex Dugan, 14-year-old Josh Grisi and husband Lt. Col. Tim Dugan, Global Simulations Capability, National Simulation Center — in front and back lunges, part of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge, May 12 at their Main Post home. The family has participated in several of the FMWR Survive to Thrive at Home and Combined Arms Center challenges during the stay-at-home order that began in March. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“(Repetitions) increase as the days go by,” said Col. Harry Hung, Garrison commander, during the live community update May 8 on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

Rachel Dugan and her family — sons 9-year-old Alex Dugan, 14-year-old Josh Grisi and husband Lt. Col. Tim Dugan, Global Simulations Capability, National Simulation Center — hold a 45-second plank, part of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge, May 12 at their Main Post home. The family has participated in several of the FMWR Survive to Thrive at Home and Combined Arms Center challenges during the stay-at-home order that began in March. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

For more information and the full challenge guide, visit the Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page.

Rachel Dugan holds her 9-year-old Alex Dugan’s ankles as he completes 40 sit-ups, part of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge, May 12 at their Main Post home. The family has participated in several of the FMWR Survive to Thrive at Home and Combined Arms Center challenges during the stay-at-home order that began in March. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Nine-year-old Alex Dugan — followed by his neighbor 10-year-old Carson Dumas, brother 14-year-old Josh Grisi, neighbor 8-year-old Clara Dumas, dad Lt. Col. Tim Dugan and mom Rachel Dugan — rounds the corner of the house as he leads the skipping portion of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Garrison Commander’s Family Fitness Challenge May 12 outside the Dugan and Dumas families’ Main Post quarters. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

MP battalions

The 40th and 705th Military Police Battalions (Detention) have implemented virtual challenges to promote fitness among personnel.

“Guidance from the chief of staff of the Army is people and readiness,” said 40th MP Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Haliburton. “The chief of staff of the Army told us that winning matters and getting after winning and creating this winning philosophy of fitness through challenge creates that winning spirit.”

First Sgt. Jason Jinks, 291st Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), runs by the fort’s front gate during the return route of his four-mile run May 9 along Metropolitan Avenue in Leavenworth. Miles run by members of the 291st add to their squads’ totals, with the goal being the first squad to reach a total of 291 miles. Other 40th and 705th MP Battalion (Detention) companies have been conducting fitness challenges as well. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The 40th MP Battalion’s No Limit Fitness Challenge, which began March 14, encourages personnel to create a physical fitness workout and record themselves completing it. From there, participants are to send the video to facebook.com/40THMPBN to be posted on the battalion Facebook page.

Soldiers in the 40th and 705th Military Police Battalions are challenging each other to fitness challenges and often tracking their workouts with apps, like this one used by 291st MP Company 1st Sgt. Jason Jinks. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“We as leaders have been trying to find ways to keep soldiers engaged and motivated. Social media is where a majority of soldiers spend their time and connect, so it only makes sense that we as an Army and as leaders find a way to engage soldiers where they spend time, but also tackles the task of staying fit,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Oliver, 526th MP Company, 40th MP Battalion, who helped implement the challenge. “This challenge is meant to allow soldiers a voice and a platform to showcase their hard work and challenge their fellow justice soldiers.”

First Sgt. Jason Jinks, 291st Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), stops at his two-mile turn-around point to do some burpees and other exercises May 9 along Metropolitan Avenue in Leavenworth. Miles run by members of the 291st add to their squads’ totals, with the goal being the first squad to reach a total of 291 miles. Other 40th and 705th MP Battalion (Detention) companies have been conducting fitness challenges as well. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

There have been multiple challenge entries posted to the 40th MP Battalion Facebook page, featuring all types of exer

cises. One submission was from Sgt. Moises Carrillo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks.

In his challenge, Carrillo focused on high-intensity exercises, completing the challenge in three sections.

Carrillo said physical fitness is connected to mental fitness.

Operations NCO Staff Sgt. David Kolb, 291st Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), adds a few more miles to the Warrior Path fitness challenge during his morning run May 12 around Trails West Golf Course. Members of the 291st are logging miles run to be the first squad to reach 291 miles. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“First, it starts with making the mental decision to get up and exercise. I am sure the hardest part is changing your workout clothes and walking out of that door or to the home gym,” Carrillo said. “The second part is conducting the exercise. This is where you do not limit yourself. You push yourself further than what you mentally and physically think you can.”

“We as humans believe that we have a limit, and we only push ourselves to what our mind has already convinced us to do. Somewhere in our heart, we know we have more,” he said. “Personally, I have felt like I could’ve given it an extra mile, a faster sprint, an extra rep, etc. We limit ourselves when we shouldn’t. There are also times when our heart tells us no more. This is when our mind needs to kick in, and again go past our heart’s limit. The miracle that happens after that is amazing.”

To watch the challenges, visit the 40th MP Battalion Facebook page.

The 705th MP Battalion’s Fit to Fight Challenge began May 1 for all 705th MP Battalion personnel.

“The Fit to Fight Challenge is a 61-day, reward-based initiative to encourage soldiers to remain active and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Bugher, S-3 sergeant major. “Soldiers have the ability to earn a battalion coin, battalion certificate of achievement or even an Army Achievement Medal, all of which is based off the number of miles they log weekly.

“Executing this challenge encourages the growth of physical and mental fitness for soldiers and family members,” Bugher said.

The 705th has a public challenge in place, too, which leads participants to complete 705 movements in five days. The movements are separated into push-ups, sit-ups, squats, burpees, planks, crunches, wall sits and running, walking or jogging miles.

For the full challenge, visit the 705th MP Battalion Facebook page.

CYS Youth Sports and Fitness

Members of the Child and Youth Services Youth Sports and Fitness staff — Youth Sports and Fitness Director Patrick Shelton, Youth Sports and Fitness Assistant Director Jason Fullen, Youth Sports and Fitness Specialist Mallory Barnhouse, and Youth Sports and Fitness Administrator Lina Fink — have been posting workout videos every Tuesday and Thursday to the Fort Leavenworth CYS and Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook pages.

Jason Fullen, Youth Sports and Fitness assistant director, demonstrates some active warm-ups in this video posted to the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook pages. CYS Youth Sports and Fitness staff have been posting short workout videos throughout the stay-at-home order, which was implemented in March to slow the spread of COVID 19. Screenshot

Workouts feature circuit training, active stretching, baseball and softball drills, soccer drills and fitness games.

Mallory Barnhouse, Youth Sports and Fitness specialist, demonstrates a box drill in this video posted to the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook pages. CYS Youth Sports and Fitness staff have been posting short workout videos throughout the stay-at-home order, which was implemented in March to slow the spread of COVID 19. Screenshot

“We wanted to stay connected and provide resources for families to continue to be active with fitness exercises, drills, and activities at home,” Shelton said. “We hope families could use the videos for their physical and emotional well-being.”

Patrick Shelton, Youth Sports and Fitness director, demonstrates a soft-toss hitting drill in this video posted to the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook pages. CYS Youth Sports and Fitness staff have been posting short workout videos throughout the stay-at-home order, which was implemented in March to slow the spread of COVID 19. Screenshot

For more information, visit the Fort Leavenworth CYS and Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook pages.