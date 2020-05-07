Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Spring is in the air, lemonade fills cups, burgers are on the grill and marshmallows are roasting over the fire pit, so it is important to remember fire safety awareness. Fire safety guidelines, which can be found in the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook on page 16, are in place to keep families safe.

Barbecue grills, turkey fryers and fire pits must be at least 15 feet away from structures when in use. Never use grills or fire pits under porches or overhangs. Grills and firepits should not be placed near a structure until completely cooled. Allow ashes from grills and firepits to completely burn out and cool prior to discarding them.

Mission donations

FLFHC residents donated more than 11,500 pounds of donations to the City Union Mission Christian Life Center in April.

The second Saturday of each month, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The next pickup is May 9.

The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

Scholarship extension

In light of COVID-19, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation has extended the deadline for this year’s resident scholarship applications to May 13.

The Michaels Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education in a college, trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 24 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.

The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.

For more information or to download a copy of the application, visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/. Transcripts are required.

Mail the application form, references, essay and grade transcripts to Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

Call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300 for more information.

Mowing schedule

Barren Outdoor Solutions is performing weekly yard maintenance on the following schedule:

Monday — Osage, Normandy, Nez Perce, Kansa and Cheyenne villages

Tuesday — Oregon, Ottawa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Shawnee, Pawnee, Kickapoo and Pottawatomie villages

Thursday — Infantry Barracks, Main Post, Riverside and Wint Avenue

Friday — Make-up day

Be sure to put away all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing within their fenced areas.

In case of inclement weather, mowing will be completed the following day.

Utilities tip

Instead of purchasing bathtub and shower cleansers, make your own. Mix one part vinegar to one part water in an old cleanser spray bottle. Spray the shower and tub area down, let it sit for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off. This method is environmentally friendly and saves plastic.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.