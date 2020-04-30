The NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER will be observed live on chapel Facebook pages at 11:30 a.m. May 7.

The Fort Leavenworth COMMISSARY IS OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK-UP. Customers can place orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is a $20 minimum and payment is by credit or debit card only. Orders must be picked up the same day. This service is provided for service members assigned to Fort Leavenworth. To place an order, call 684-4010.

GRANT GATE WILL BE CLOSED FOR INBOUND TRAFFIC from 9 a.m. May 1 through 9 p.m. May 3. Crews will be making pavement repairs. During this time Hancock Gate will be open 24/7 for inbound and outbound traffic.

FREE ONLINE TUTORING is available for eligible U.S. military service members, civilian personnel and their dependents. For more information, visit military.tutor.com.

The Survive to Thrive at Home POSTER CONTEST is through May 2. Contestants should design a poster depicting a Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility, program or event.

The Survive to Thrive at Home TRICK SHOT VIDEO CONTEST is through May 2. Contestants should record a video performing a trick shot in basketball, darts, golf, ping pong or any other trick shot. There will be prizes for children 10 and under and children 11 and older. Use the hashtag #survivetothrive@home. Include ages in the entry.

The Fort Leavenworth CUB SCOUTS VIRTUAL CAMP-IN begins at 10 a.m. May 2. For more information, visit https://www.facebook/cubscoutpack1ftleavenworth.

The theme of WINDOW WALK WEDNESDAY May 6 is “Under the Sea.” Take a photo of the window and use the hashtag #flvnwindows.

The POST EXCHANGE FOOD COURT is open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for carry out only. Taco Bell and Charleys Philly Steaks are available.

Fort Leavenworth CHAPLAIN COUNSELING SERVICES are available for guidance, help and counseling. To reach a chaplain, call the Religious Support Office at 684-2210. For emergencies after hours, call the Emergency Operations Center at 6844448 to reach the on-call chaplain.

Resident CIVILIAN EDUCATION SYSTEM CLASSES ARE CANCELED for the remainder of the year. Virtual instruction will begin June 1.

The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with a limited staff. Appointments are required for PIN reset, DEERS enrollment, initial ID card, expired or expiring within 30 days ID card, lost ID card or ID card needed for a medical appointment.

Personnel who need to clear ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE can call (913) 683-9069.

CLOTH FACE COVERINGS are required to enter the Fort Leavenworth Commissary, Post Exchange, Shoppette and Munson Army Health Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary and Post Exchange have SPECIAL SHOPPING HOURS from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for patrons over the age of 60, expectant mothers and patrons requiring special assistance.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange is offering CURBSIDE PICK-UP. Patrons need to place an order through shopmyexchange.com, check out and select “pick-up in store.” When the order is ready for pick-up the customer will receive a call from a store associate and they will coordinate pick-up details. Upon pick-up, the customer will park in a reserved spot and call (913)547-1786. An Exchange employee will deliver the order.

For questions regarding tax returns that were filed this tax season through the FORT LEAVENWORTH TAX CENTER, e-mail the Tax Center Manager at amanda.m.kislia.civ@mail.mil.

Army Community Service VIRTUAL FINANCIAL COUNSELING is available for service members. For more information or to make an appointment, call Tyler Landes at (319) 371-5280.

RELIGIOUS EDUCATION AND CHAPEL-SPONSORED EVENTS are canceled until May 11. Congregations are using online streaming options for services. Chapels are open for prayer and are monitored to ensure social distancing guidelines are met. For more information, call 6842210. Look for these chapel groups on Facebook: Fort Leavenworth Chapels; Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service; Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service Women’s Ministry; Ft Leavenworth Episcopal/Anglican Congregation Memorial Chapel; Ft. Leavenworth Club Beyond; Saint Ignatius Parish, Fort Leavenworth; Ft. Leavenworth Chapel Liturgical; and Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth.

The U.S. Army COVID-19 INFORMATION HOTLINE is now available. For information about symptoms, how it is spread and more, call 1(800) 984-8523.

For information about LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES supporting stay-at-home activities, visit https://www.facebook.com /groups/233624521122466/ (food to go), https://leavenworthtimes.gannettcontests.com/Supporting-LocalBusiness-Directory/gallery, https://www.facebook.com/groups/33 53189844709936/ (food in Leavenworth), https://www.facebook.com /LeavenworthMainStreet/ and https://business.llchamber.com/list/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services’ SURVIVE TO THRIVE AT HOME program and ideas can be found at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-andthrive-home-resources.

Military OneSource MILITARY AND FAMILY LIFE COUNSELING supports service members, family members and survivors with nonmedical private counseling. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidentialhelp/non-medical-counseling/militar y-and-family-life-counseling.

The Combined Arms Research Library offers access to a FREE, ONLINE DIGITAL LIBRARY. Online services include Overdrive, RBdigital, Teachables and Mango Languages. To register, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides .com/Community.

Department of Defense policy PROHIBITS THE USE OF CBD OIL and other hemp-based products by service members.