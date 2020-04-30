Home Community Fire Department delivers drive-by birthday wishes CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Fire Department delivers drive-by birthday wishes By ftleaven - April 30, 2020 24 0 Facebook Twitter Maj. Matt Newman, School of Advanced Military Studies student, takes a video as his 3-year-old daughter Natalie, wife Stephanie and 6-year-old son Michael wave at Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters as they drive by their house to wish Michael a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael's grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., since she couldn't be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighter Terrance Carr waves at birthday boy 6-year-old Michael Newman and his family as Carr and fellow firefighters Capt. Richard Baggett, Melissa Tull and Patrick Holt drive by Michael’s house to wish him a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael’s grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., since she couldn’t be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Six-year-old Michael Newman reacts to Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters driving by his house to wish him a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael’s grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., to do something special since she couldn’t be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teachers, staff record videos for students Demolition of old MacArthur Elementary underway CAC assets support FEMA, Army North LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fourteen + 11 = Stay connected3,017FansLike1,431FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 71.3 ° F 72 ° 69.8 ° 37 % 1.3mph 40 % Thu 70 ° Fri 72 ° Sat 78 ° Sun 73 ° Mon 70 °