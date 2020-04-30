Maj. Matt Newman, School of Advanced Military Studies student, takes a video as his 3-year-old daughter Natalie, wife Stephanie and 6-year-old son Michael wave at Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters as they drive by their house to wish Michael a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael's grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., since she couldn't be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighter Terrance Carr waves at birthday boy 6-year-old Michael Newman and his family as Carr and fellow firefighters Capt. Richard Baggett, Melissa Tull and Patrick Holt drive by Michael’s house to wish him a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael’s grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., since she couldn’t be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Six-year-old Michael Newman reacts to Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters driving by his house to wish him a happy birthday April 28 on post. Michael’s grandmother, Lisa Newman, coordinated the drive-by birthday wish with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from Washington, D.C., to do something special since she couldn’t be there for his birthday. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

