SOLDIER FOR LIFE – TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WORKSHOPS are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a spaceavailable basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops have been canceled until further notice. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

THE MICHAELS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION IS ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS through May 13. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and graduates who live in communities managed by The Michaels Organization, including Frontier Heritage Communities. For more information, call (913) 6826300.

The next Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program EXPLORING EDUCATION TRACK WORKSHOPS are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-12, Aug. 4-5 and Oct. 6-7 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

APPLICATIONS FOR THE JOHN W. POILLON SCHOLARSHIPS are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline has been extended to July 1.

FAMILY AND MORALE, WELFARE AND RECREATION has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES HAS SEVERAL JOB OPENINGS. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

BECOME A FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER. A free training program is offered that will guide students step-by-step through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The 2020 GENERAL WILLIAM E. DEPUY SPECIAL TOPICS WRITING COMPETITION is accepting submissions through July 20. The topic is “Finding the Enemy in 2035 — What technological, doctrinal, organizational or other advances or changes must we make to find our adversaries on the battlefield of the future?” For more information, call the Military Review managing editor at 684-9339 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbs.military-reviewpublic-em@mail.mil.

The FORT LEAVENWORTH EXCHANGE has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.