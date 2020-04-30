Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Demolition of the new Patton Junior High School, formerly the old MacArthur Elementary School, has begun. Interior demolition began March 30 and exterior demolition began April 21.

Rich Holden, Unified School District 207 chief financial officer, updated board members about its progress via videoconferencing during the monthly board meeting April 27 at the board office.

Bicyclists pass a safety fence surrounding the old MacArthur Elementary School April 27 across the street from the Unified School District 207 Board Office. Parts of the old MacArthur building are being demolished and some of the interior is being renovated so that building and site can become the new Patton Junior High School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Approximately 25 percent of the building has been demolished, he said.

Interior demolition and remediation includes pulling up carpet and tile flooring and ridding the building of all lead paint and asbestos. All the seating in the auditorium was also taken out and will be reupholstered at a later date.

Maj. Matt Newman, School of Advanced Military Studies student, bulldozer enthusiast 5-year-old Michael and 3-year-old Natalie pause in front of the old MacArthur Elementary School, destined to be the new Patton Junior High School, to watch an excavator drop a bunch of metal onto a pile April 27. An update on the demolition and renovation going on at the site was given during the Unified School District 207 Board meeting April 27 at the board office. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Exterior demolition includes a large portion of the south side of the building including where the original entrance to the old MacArthur Elementary was when it was first built in the 1950s.

Construction of the new Patton is expected to begin June 1 by Titan Construction LLC.

Month of the Military Child

To celebrate Month of the Military Child, the staff of the three elementary schools put together videos to send to student and families. See the full article above.

Half-day kindergarten

For the 2020-21 schoolyear, kindergarten students will attend school for half-days Aug. 13-28. Full-day attendance for kindergarten will begin Aug. 31

For the complete school calendar for the 2020-21 schoolyear, visit www.usd207.org.

New curricular resources

During the meeting, the board approved the purchase of new curricular resources beginning the 2020-21 schoolyear.

Pre-kindergarten for 3and 4-year-olds will use the Frog Street program.

Sixth-grade through ninth-grade will use Pearson Education for history, government, social studies and science.

Each of the programs also includes professional development resources for teachers.

“We feel very strongly that all curriculum resources, good ones, are very robust, so to work with them to truly have time and to understand how to best utilize it, that requires professional learning for teachers,” said SuAnn Grant, USD 207 deputy superintendent. “An investment in that time, we want to invest in them the right way and give it to them from the professionals with the companies, so that is also included.”

Board members and other essential personnel practiced social distancing during the board meeting and several members of the USD 207 district office as well as the school principals and several teachers attended the meeting via videoconferencing.

All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.

The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. May 18 at the board office.