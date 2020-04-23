Porsche is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave., Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

