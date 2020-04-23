The Fort Leavenworth COMMISSARY IS OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK-UP. Customers can place orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is a $20 minimum and payment is by credit or debit card only. Orders must be picked up the same day. This service is provided for service members assigned to Fort Leavenworth who are quarantined, in isolation, considered high-risk or families of deployed service members. To place an order, call 684-4010.

Resident CIVILIAN EDUCATION SYSTEM CLASSES ARE CANCELED for the remainder of the year. Virtual instruction will begin June 1.

The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with a limited staff. Appointments are required for PIN reset, DEERS enrollment, initial ID card, expired or expiring within 30 days ID card, lost ID card or ID card needed for a medical appointment.

The Fort Leavenworth POSTWIDE YARD SALE is canceled.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK is through April 25. Post a photo of yourself in your favorite place to read on the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page to be entered to win one of two gift cards. Winners will be announced April 27. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/libraries.

Personnel who need to clear ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE can call (913) 683-9069.

CLOTH FACE COVERINGS are required to enter the Fort Leavenworth Commissary, Post Exchange, Shoppette and Munson Army Health Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary and Post Exchange have SPECIAL SHOPPING HOURS 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for patrons over the age of 60, expectant mothers and patrons requiring special assistance.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange is offering CURBSIDE PICK-UP. Patrons need to place an order through shopmyexchange.com, check out and select “pick-up in store.” When the order is ready for pick-up the customer will receive a call from a store associate and they will coordinate pick-up details. Upon pick-up, the customer will park in a reserved spot and call (913) 547-1786. An Exchange employee will deliver the order.

The Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office has provided OPTIONS FOR HOW TO HANDLE LEASE ISSUES because of the Stop Movement Order. If there is a cancellation or delay for a new lease at the gaining duty station, soldiers can negotiate with the landlord or amend current orders to invoke Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. If a soldier has to extend a lease at their current duty station, he or she can negotiate with the landlord or do a short distance household goods move until the PCS. For questions or more information, call 684-4944.

The FORT LEAVENWORTH TAX CENTER is contacting customers with scheduled appointments to re-schedule once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. For questions regarding tax returns that were filed this tax season through the Tax Center, e-mail the Tax Center Manager at amanda.m.kislia.civ@mail.mil.

Army Community Service VIRTUAL FINANCIAL COUNSELING is available for service members. For more information or to make an appointment, call Tyler Landes at (319) 371-5280.

All RELIGIOUS EDUCATION AND CHAPEL-SPONSORED EVENTS are canceled until May 11. Congregations are using online streaming options for services. Chapels are open for prayer and are monitored to ensure social distancing guidelines are met. For more information, call 684-2210. Look for these Chapel Community groups on Facebook: Fort Leavenworth Chapels; Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service; Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service Women’s Ministry; Ft Leavenworth Episcopal/Anglican Congregation Memorial Chapel; Ft. Leavenworth Club Beyond; Saint Ignatius Parish, Fort Leavenworth; Ft. Leavenworth Chapel Liturgical; and Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth.

The U.S. Army COVID-19 INFORMATION HOTLINE is now available. For information about symptoms, how it is spread and more, call 1(800) 984-8523.

For information about LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES supporting stay-at-home activities, visit https://www.facebook.com /groups/233624521122466/ (food to go), https://leavenworthtimes.gannettcontests.com/Supporting-LocalBusiness-Directory/gallery, https://www.facebook.com/groups/33 53189844709936/ (food in Leavenworth), https://www.facebook.com /LeavenworthMainStreet/ and https://business.llchamber.com/list/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services’ SURVIVE TO THRIVE AT HOME program and ideas can be found at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-andthrive-home-resources.

Military OneSource MILITARY AND FAMILY LIFE COUNSELING supports service members, family members and survivors with non-medical private counseling. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidentialhelp/non-medical-counseling/militar y-and-family-life-counseling.

The Combined Arms Research Library offers access to a FREE, ONLINE DIGITAL LIBRARY. Online services include Overdrive, RBdigital, Teachables and Mango Languages. To register, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/FMWRACCOUNT.

ARMY EMERGENCY RELIEF ASSISTANCE is available to soldiers and families affected by COVID-19. Contact an AER caseworker through the Army Operations Center at (703) 697-0218.

There is a “NO TOUCH” POLICY in effect at all access gates. Inbound drivers should show their identification cards when they approach the guards, the guards will provide instruction on how they will scan the cards. Grant Gate is currently the only access gate.

The DINING FACILITY IS NOW ONLY OPEN TO MEAL CARD HOLDERS. The drive-through is still serving paying customers. Standard meal rates are $3.50 for breakfast, $5.65 for lunch, $4.90 for dinner and $9.20 for holiday meals.

All Army and Air Force Exchange Service FOOD VENDORS ARE TAKE-OUT ONLY, including Burger King and the Exchange Food Court, until further notice.