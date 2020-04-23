The following services are open:

Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Army Substance Abuse and Prevention (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Adjutant General services (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)

Auto Skills Craft Shop

Armed Forces Bank (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

BOSS (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walkins)

Central Issue Facility (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Chapel Services — Virtual congregations only; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail

Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty

Dental — Smith Dental Clinic offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday Education Center (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Exchange Main Store and Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station), open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fort Leavenworth Commissary, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Frontier Community Credit Union (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

Housing Oversight Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)

Housing Services Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)

Hunting and fishing still allowed ID Cards (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Mail and Distribution – 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only

Munson Army Health Center (All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening)

National Cemetery — interments only

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Post Office

RV Storage and POV Resale

School Liaison Services S

oldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Stables and Hunt Club

Trails West Golf Course

Transportation Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays

Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.

Dining:

Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks remain open for take-out

The Fairway Grille is open for take-out/curbside, no dine in

The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone

The following services are closed until further notice:

Army Wellness Center

Arts and Crafts Center

Barber Shop (PX)

Brunner Range

DA Photo Studio

Fitness facilities (gyms and pools)

Flying Activity

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

Optometry Shop (PX)

Post Theater

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Thrift Shop

USDB Sales Store (open for face covering pick up only 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets