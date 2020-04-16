Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store is now open 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for face covering order pick-ups.

“The Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility (inmates) are producing a non-medical grade polyester face mask. This mask meets (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Department of Defense) guidelines on cloth mask coverings,” said Col. Caroline Smith, 15th Military Police Brigade commander, during the Facebook Live Community update April 10.

In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the secretary of Defense released a directive April 5 stating that all people on DoD property, installations and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when proper social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Additionally, face coverings are required by all people older than 2 years of age at the Post Exchange, the Commissary, the Shoppette and Munson Army Health Center, said Col. Harry Hung, Garrison commander.

“Face covering is really here for your protection,”

Hung said. “Face coverings dramatically reduce that spread (of respiratory droplets) and is a powerful component when combined with social distancing.”

Smith said the DoD guideline led to the facial coverings being available at the USDB Sales Store.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store is currently closed for regular business but is processing facial covering orders. The disposable facial coverings are made of embroidery stabilizer backing, operational camouflage pattern fabric and rubber bands; they are intended to be used for a maximum of 48-96 hours. The facial coverings are being sold in bundles of 20 for $5. To place an order, send your name, e-mail address, phone number and quantity of masks desired to usarmy.leavenworth.15-mp-bde.mbx.usdb-sales-store@mail.mil. A representative will then call for Visa or Mastercard payment information and an estimated pick-up time. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“We had to make them for our staff and inmates due to lack of mask availability on the civilian market,” Smith said. “Once DoD directed that staff and families must wear them in office buildings and buildings of retail, we thought we could help the community and offer our product.”

The facial coverings are available to individuals, families or units for 25 cents apiece with a minimum $5 purchase. They are made of paper felt with a cellulous covering, rubber band sides and an operational camouflage pattern headband that lasts 48 to 96 hours before needing to be replaced.

People can call 684-4811 and place an order on the day of pick up. All payments will be made using a Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card over the phone. Cash and checks will not be accepted. Pick up will be available during open hours.

Units can e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.15-mpbde.mbx.usdb-salesstore@mail.mil with an item and quantity request.

A quote will be e-mailed back, and the customer will respond with approval of the order and the method of payment — Government Purchase Card (GPC) or General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS).

If paying by GPC, provide the credit card number.

If paying by GFEBS, the invoice will be sent to the point of contact processing the payment. A cage code number will be required, so call 684-4807 or 684-4805.

From there, the point of contact will process the information to request payment. Once the request is received, the payment will be completed.

Hung hosts live community updates on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The page also posts the latest closures and updates daily.

For any nonmedical-related questions about COVID-19, call the Garrison hotline at 684-1776 or the U.S. Army COVID-19 information hotline at 1 (800) 984-8523.

Shoppers, donning facial coverings, wait in line six feet apart to enter the store April 14 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. A cloth face covering is required for anyone entering the Commissary, Post Exchange and Shoppette. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

