Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Because of the COVID19 restrictions, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities offices are currently closed to the public.

For maintenance requests, e-mail fhcmaint@tmo.com or call (913) 651-3838 to speak with a maintenance team member.

For an office request, email fhc@tmo.com or call (913) 682-6300 to speak with a housing representative.

Because the offices are closed, residents who physically come into the Community Management Office once a month to make their rent payments via credit card, check or money order are asked to e-mail FLFHC Bookkeeper Monica Taliaferro at mtaliaferro@tmo.com and she will send a payment authorization form to make the monthly rent payment.

While the payment authorization method is preferred, self-pay residents can also call (913) 682-6300 and ask Monica to make payment over the phone. Self-pay residents can also write a check and deposit it in our 24-hour drop box on the south end of the parking lot at 220 Hancock Ave.

Residents who already have a payment authorization form on file with FLFHC will continue to have payments pulled per the resident’s signed authorization form.

Mission donations

Last weekend, FLFHC residents donated more than 11,500 pounds of donations to the City Union Mission Christian Life Center.

The second Saturday of each month, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The next pick up is May 9.

The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

Utilities tip

Plan your lighting. Not every room needs the same amount of general light. A good lighting plan can reduce electricity costs and still provide all the light you need.

