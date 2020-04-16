Home Community School district’s TEAM effort CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosSchoolsTop Community Stories School district’s TEAM effort By ftleaven - April 16, 2020 2 0 Facebook Twitter Paula Culbertson, operations manager at MacArthur Elementary School, and Stacy Myers, MacArthur food services staff member, restock a table filled with goodie bags as Pam Kelly, instructional assistant at Eisenhower Elementary School, waves to drivers as they make their way through a drive-through system to receive the goodie bags filled with snacks and family activity ideas for families of Unified School District 207 students during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Paula Culbertson, operations manager at MacArthur Elementary School, and Stacy Myers, MacArthur food services staff member, restock a table filled with goodie bags as Pam Kelly, instructional assistant at Eisenhower Elementary School, signals to drivers as they make their way through a drive-through system to receive the goodie bags filled with snacks and family activity ideas for families of Unified School District 207 students during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Brandi Camden, Bradley Elementary School cashier, and Stacy Myers, MacArthur Elementary School food services staff member, signal to drivers and load bags filled with snacks and family activity ideas for families of Unified School District 207 students during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Stacy Myers, MacArthur Elementary School food services staff member, and Brandi Camden, Bradley Elementary School cashier, load bags filled with snacks and family activity ideas for families of Unified School District 207 students during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Brandi Camden, Bradley Elementary School cashier, loads a bag filled with snacks and family activity ideas for the family of a Unified School District 207 student during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Director of Food Services Marianne Estes hands a bag filled with snacks such as apples, romaine lettuce and chicken nuggets, as well as a family activity packet, to the family of a Unified School District 207 student during the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) bag distribution April 14 at MacArthur Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp About 900 “TEAM” (Together Everyone Achieves More) bags filled with a family activity packet and food items such as chicken nuggets and fresh produce were given to Unified School District 207 families April 14 in a drive-through system at MacArthur Elementary School. One of the activities suggested in the packet included cooking 30-minute meals as a family, then posting a photo of the family meal on Facebook with the tag “@usd207” and submitting the recipe at https://forms.gle/x1wsL2Aanxg4oFdJA, which might result in a USD 207 cookbook. The bags were distributed to remind families that the school staff members are thinking of them during this time of isolation because of the stay-at-home order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Students are finishing the 2019-20 schoolyear online. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Self-paying residents have several options CARL offers Window Walk activity course Easter services include online, drive-in options LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:20 − 12 = Stay connected3,009FansLike1,432FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 39.7 ° F 43 ° 37 ° 64 % 3.5mph 90 % Thu 46 ° Fri 48 ° Sat 61 ° Sun 64 ° Mon 64 °