Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Though many businesses on post have closed and events have been canceled because of COVID19, several are offering activities for families to do online while the stay-at-home order is in place.

Survive to Thrive

April is the Month of the Military Child, and though traditional events have been canceled, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services are sponsoring several activities families can do from home with the “Survive to Thrive at Home” initiative.

The initiative includes social media challenges and a page of several resources.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times with the current coronavirus/COVID-19 situation across the world. With a stay-at-home order in place in Kansas, we wanted to provide some different opportunities for our families to know that they are still part of our community,” said Mary Manago, FMWR director of marketing and commercial sponsorship. “As a bonus, all of the challenges incorporate some aspects that can be integrated into the home schooling all families have taken on.

“Ultimately, we are hoping these challenges will bring the family together in fun and creative ways that can be done with what you already have at home,” she said.

The first week of activities included a Lego challenge, a sidewalk chalk challenge and a family lip sync challenge.

The winners of each were announced during the Fort Leavenworth Facebook Live community update April 13 on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

The Lego challenge had two categories: basic level and advanced level. In the basic level, the Chandler family won first place, the Solway family won second place and the Sprengler family won third place. In the advanced level, the Jancek family won first place, the Beall family won second place and the Weather family won third place.

In the sidewalk chalk challenge, the Edelbo family won first place, the Bauer family won second place and the Anderson family won third place.

In the family lip sync challenge, the Herman family was declared the winners.

Upcoming challenges include the house decorating challenge, which ends April 18; the Fort Leavenworth scavenger hunt April 19-25 and the MWR poster design challenge April 16 through May 9.

There will be prizes awarded for first-, second and third-place.

For more information, visit the Fort Leavenworth FMWR and Fort Leavenworth CYS Facebook pages or https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-and-thrive-homeresources.

Combined Arms Research Library

The Combined Arms Research Library has created a website called “Stop the Brain Drain,” which has resources for activities, including crafts, storytimes, exercise links and book suggestions, for children and adults. Screenshot

The Combined Arms Research Library has created a website called “Stop the Brain Drain,” which includes interactive activities for children and adults.

“We had so many people come into the library the day we closed early to grab materials, ask how we would be available for them while we were closed and mention that they felt like they would run out of things to do with their children quickly, that we saw a need for this type of libguide,” said Sierra Hochstatter, CARL circulation library technician. “Many other libraries have been and are putting out online storytimes, so we have tried to incorporate some of the styles of reading to an online audience.”

The website was a group effort with Hochstatter working on the craft and storytime pages; Amanda Lousley, CARL systems librarian, working on the adult pages and the home page; Pam Bennett, CARL acting director, contributing online educational information, setting deadlines and expectations; and other staff offering additional content and suggestions.

Content includes storytime, which includes videos, special CARL storytimes, apps and is targeted for children ages 1-7; crafts, which include projects that can be completed with items most families already have at home and is targeted for children ages 5-15; and an adult page, which includes mindfulness activities and audiobooks.

“We want (families) to feel connected to the resources the library provides. They will still be able to borrow books and movies, just from home and through one of our databases,” Hochstatter said. “We can’t provide them with in-person programming, but we can make videos and build a community feeling online. Our biggest hope is that patrons know that this library is always available to them.

“Our library’s community mission statement is: ‘CARL provides educational and recreational resources and offers programs that enhance the lives of the Fort Leavenworth community.’ Currently, our library is unable to be open to the public, so this mission has been harder to meet, but we are lucky to live in a time when we can share and connect together online,” she said. “By creating a site where our community can come and feel confident in the resources we have highlighted, enjoy them together with family, and share those experiences with our community, we feel like we are fulfilling our library’s mission.”

To explore the activities available, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/StopBrainDrain.

Frontier Army Museum

The Frontier Army Museum staff has created several educational products about frontier history available online, which include PDF files, images and word documents about the museum targeted for several different age groups.

The Frontier Army Museum offers educational resources online at https://history.army.mil/museums/TRADOC/frontier-army-museum/index.html#KidsResources.

“Since Kansas and many other states have closed school for the remainder of the year, many parents are trying to find fun, educational things to do with their children,” said Megan Hunter, FAM museum specialist. “We hope we are able to help out in this trying time by providing some interactives that focus on the era of Westward expansion.”

Hunter and Fayelee Overman, FAM museum technician, are heading the project.

Available activities include an Oregon Trail interactive that has two different versions, one geared toward kindergarten through second-grade and one geared toward third- through 12thgrade; the Lewis and Clark activity booklet and flashcards that were available at the museum to go with the Lewis and Clark exhibit digitized into a PDF format for online access; and more.

“I hope people can still get an appreciation of the rich frontier history we have to offer at the museum, even without coming into the actual museum,” Overman said. “I also hope students can learn something new from these activities, especially the ones who live in this area and are surrounded by what was the beginning of expeditions and exploration of the west and how Fort Leavenworth and the town of Leavenworth played roles in this.”

For all the activities, visit https://history.army.mil/museums/TRADOC/frontier-army-museum/index.html#KidsResources.

