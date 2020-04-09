Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Construction paper, paper plates, paint sticks and recycled metal are some of the materials Fort Leavenworth residents used to create their spring art for the first week of the Combined Arms Center Window Walk Wednesdays April 1.

The idea for the project was borrowed from a similar one implemented by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Lee, Va.

Twelve-year-old Finn Hart and his mother Debi Hart take a break from working in real flowerbeds April 1 to pose with their art display of spray-painted paper-plate and paint-stick flowers, their "Spring Scenes" contribution to Window Walk Wednesdays.

“We took Fort Lee’s idea because they’re part of the Combined Arms Center TRADOC family … and decided on Wednesdays to do it,” said Tracy Rainey, spouse of Lt. Gen. James Rainey, CAC and Fort Leavenworth commanding general.

Rainey said there were multiple reasons why CAC decided to sponsor the project.

“We know that exercise is important and it’s good, so getting people out walking and moving was the first thing that we thought of,” Rainey said. “The other part was to do something as a family together and work on the window together.

“If there are aspects of the homeschool that could be part of that … they could add that into it,” she said. “We just thought it hit a lot of areas, and, in the end, it would be a neighborhood camaraderie where people just go around and look at each other’s different designs.”

Several families around post participated.

Rachel Dugan and her 9-year-old son, Alex, used pipe cleaners, clay and craft sticks to create three-dimensional flowers that they pasted on a large piece of paper that they then painted grass around.

“Tapping into some creativity is just wonderful and fun and distracting,” Dugan said. “Then, also every week we’ll have a reason to get out and walk around. It is almost something we can mark on the calendar.

Twelve-year-old Finn Hart describes the process of making the 25 spray-painted paper-plate and paint-stick flowers that fill the front lawn of his on-post home April 1. The art display, completed by Finn and his mother, Debi Hart, was their "Spring Scenes" contribution to Window Walk Wednesdays.

“We’re acknowledging that all these people are going through the same thing that we are. They are in their houses, they’re doing their art project, and everyone’s home,” she said. “I think not really being able to be with people, you

still feel included and not isolated or alone. We’re all alone together.

“It’s an outlet for our creativity instead of focusing on all the anxious news and everything,” Dugan said.

Many projects expanded beyond the window.

Susan Chapman and her children, 10-year-old Bennett and 8-year-old Lucy, created flowers with construction paper, which they placed on the side of the home, but they also used sidewalk chalk to create a stain glass design down the sidewalk using painter’s tape to make sure the lines were precise.

“It is nice to have something to do and something to work toward each week, so we will probably do it every week,” Chapman

said. “It is definitely a good craft after we finish our homeschool mornings.”

Debi Hart and her 12year-old son, Finn, created a “flower garden” making 25 flowers out of paper plates, paint sticks and spray paint.

“It was new to me because I’ve only used a spray paint can once,” Finn Hart said. “My mom kind of helped me at first and helped me with the spray paint, and then eventually I got the hang of it and with the flowers, it just became experimenting with colors.”

This art display of spray-painted paper-plate and paint-stick flowers, resident Debi Hart's and her 12-year-old son Finn's "Spring Scenes" contribution to Window Walk Wednesdays, helped kickoff the postwide initiative April 1.

Debi Hart said her family always looks for excuses to be outside.

“My husband does a lot of work on the lawn, and I do a butterfly garden every year. It is just trying to try.

That’s the thing … it gave me something to do,” Debi Hart said. “We have a lot of people that are in this mess somehow and anything that just keeps us a little light-hearted instead of worrying about toilet paper is good.”

Residents decorated with more art on April 8 with the theme “Heroes Salute” in support of those fighting the virus and keeping the community going.

There are five weeks left

to participate in Window Walk Wednesdays.

“Furry Friends” is April 15, “Go Green” is April 22, “Home Sweet Home” is April 29, “Under the Sea” is May 9 and “School Spirit” is May 13.

Once projects are complete, families are encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag “flvnwindows.”

For the guidance sheet, visit the CAC Facebook page.

Susan Chapman and her children, 10-year-old Bennett and 8-year-old Lucy, used sidewalk chalk to design a "stained-glass" entryway to the construction paper flowers display on their porch, which they created for the "Spring Scenes" themed week of Window Walk Wednesdays April 1.