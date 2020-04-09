The POST EXCHANGE HAS RESERVED SHOPPING HOURS for patrons over the age of 60, expectant mothers and those requiring assistance are 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Army is looking for qualified and interested retired officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers in the following HEALTH CARE SPECIALTIES who are willing to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response effort — 60F, Critical Care Officer; 60N, Anesthesiologist; 66F, Nurse Anesthetist; 66S, Critical Care Nurse; 66P, Nurse Practitioner; 66T, ER Nurse; 68V, Respiratory Specialist; and 68W, Medic. If interested, email Human Resources Command, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, at usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.g3-retiree-recall@mail.mil or call (502) 613-4911.

The U.S. Army COVID-19 INFORMATION HOTLINE is now available. For information about symptoms, how it is spread and more, call 1(800) 984-8523.

The TRICARE NURSE ADVICE LINE is available for all TRICARE beneficiaries at 1(800) 874-2273.

There is a STOP MOVEMENT in effect for the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth. This measure restricts all travel including temporary duty, permanent-change-of-station moves and leave. Only local-area leave is authorized at this time. Employees and service members are directed to consult their chain of command/supervisor before making any travel plans.

The Criminal Investigation Command has issued a warning on increased COVID-19 RELATED FRAUD. For more information, visit https://dvidshub.net/r/ccc6vw.

For information about LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES supporting stay-at-home activities, visit https://www.facebook.com /groups/233624521122466/ (food to go), https://leavenworthtimes.gannettcontests.com/Supporting-LocalBusiness-Directory/gallery, https://www.facebook.com/groups/33 53189844709936/ (food in Leavenworth), https://www.facebook.com/LeavenworthMainStreet/ and https://business.llchamber.com/list/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services’ STRIVE TO THRIVE AT HOME program and ideas can be found at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-andthrive-home-resources.

Military OneSource MILITARY AND FAMILY LIFE COUNSELING supports service members, family members and survivors with nonmedical private counseling. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidentialhelp/non-medical-counseling/militar y-and-family-life-counseling.

The Combined Arms Research Library offers access to a FREE, ONLINE DIGITAL LIBRARY. Online services include Overdrive, RBdigital, Teachables and Mango Languages. To register, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/MWRACCOUNT.

ARMY EMERGENCY RELIEF ASSISTANCE is available to soldiers and families affected by COVID-19. Soldiers and family members exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined can contact an AER caseworker through the Army Operations Center at (703) 697-0218.

There is a “NO TOUCH” POLICY in effect at all access gates. Inbound drivers should show their identification cards when they approach the guards, the guards will provide instruction on how they will scan the cards. Grant Gate is currently the only access gate.

The DINING FACILITY IS NOW ONLY OPEN TO MEAL CARD HOLDERS. The drive-through is still serving paying customers. Standard meal rates are $3.50 for breakfast, $5.65 for lunch, $4.90 for dinner and $9.20 for holiday meals.

All Army and Air Force Exchange Service FOOD VENDORS ARE TAKE-OUT ONLY, including Burger King and the Exchange Food Court, until further notice.

The Fort Leavenworth DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY PHOTO STUDIO is currently closed. All scheduled photos and appointments are canceled and will not be rescheduled at this time. This is in accordance with DoD EXORD 144-20 FRAGO 7 and social distancing guidance from the chain of command.

Department of Defense policy PROHIBITS THE USE OF CBD OIL and other hemp-based products by service members.

Trails West Golf Course is in charge of the RECREATIONAL VEHICLE STORAGE LOT. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road.

Fort Leavenworth chapel services

All RELIGIOUS EDUCATION AND CHAPEL SPONSORED EVENTS ARE CANCELED until May 11.

Services will use online streaming options for services during this time.

Chapels will be open for prayer and will be monitored to ensure social distancing guidelines are met. For more information, call 684-2210.

Look for these Chapel Community groups on Facebook:

