Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities understands that residents are taking action within their homes and daily activities to protect themselves and their family from potential exposure to COVID-19.

The FLFHC team is also actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and are adjusting operations and services to ensure they are consistent with the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. FLFHC is committed to implementing procedures targeted at preventing the possible spread of this illness in the community and to its residents.

FLFHC has made some community changes intended to support the health and welfare of residents and team members, which include:

• Adjusting operations at the community management offices in support of the CDC’s guidelines for “social distancing.” Instead of visiting the office in person, residents can call (913) 682-6300 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the ActiveBuilding resident portal to connect with a member of the FLFHC team. Residents who need an ActiveBuilding account should contact a member of the community management team to help with the process.

• Suspending routine and preventative maintenance work orders that would require the maintenance team to enter a home, while prioritizing response to emergency, life/health/safety-related and urgent work orders.

• Requesting that residents notify a member of the community management team if anyone in a residence may have been exposed to COVID-19, has recently traveled from an affected area, has flu-like symptoms, is under self-quarantine or has tested positive for COVID-19, so that we may take the proper precautions. Refer to the Travel section of the CDC’s website for a complete list of high-risk countries.

• Closing the Self-Help Center to walk-ins. Residents can submit work orders for self-help items through the online ActiveBuilding resident portal or by calling the maintenance line at (913) 651-3838 and the items will be delivered to the residence.

• Closing the community center and fitness center. Residents with reservations affected by the closure will be contacted directly by a member of the community management team.

• Canceling all FLFHC events. Residents whose previously scheduled move-out plans have changed should call the community management office.

FLFHC will continue to update residents with e-mail messages, Facebook posts and the ActiveBuilding site. Residents need to make sure that FLFHC has their current contact information, both e-mails and cell phone numbers, to keep residents and informed. To check or update contact information, contact a member of the community management team.

Mowing schedule

Barren Outdoor Solutions has started performing weekly yard maintenance this month on the following schedule:

Monday — Osage, Normandy, Nez Perce, Kansa and Cheyenne villages

Tuesday — Oregon, Ottawa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Shawnee, Pawnee, Kickapoo and Pottawatomie villages

Thursday — Infantry Barracks, Main Post, Riverside and Wint Avenue

Friday — Make-up day

Be sure to put away all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced areas.

Remember this schedule is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, mowing will be completed the following day.

Scholarship extension

In light of COVID-19, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation has extended the deadline for this year’s resident scholarship applications to May 13.

The Michaels Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education in a college, a trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 24 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.

The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.

For more information or to download a copy of the application, visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/. Transcripts are required.

Mail the application form, references, essay and grade transcripts to Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

Call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300 for more information.

Utilities tip

Most furnace filters should be replaced monthly. Free furnace filters are available for most homes at the FLFHC Self Help Store; call (913) 651-3838.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details

Resources for on-post residents

On-post housing residents should contact these resources about housing concerns:

• The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (913) 682-6300.

• The FLFHC Maintenance Office and Self-Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, phone number is (913) 651-3838. Residents can also submit routine maintenance requests via e-mail at fhcmaint@tmo.com.

• Garrison Housing Oversight Office, call 684-5684 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.imcom-central.mbx.hso@mail.mil.

• The resident’s military chain of command.

• Garrison Commander’s Office, call 684-2993 or the Commander’s Housing Concern Hotline at 684-3858.

In addition to these resources, residents can attend the monthly community mayors’ forum; attend the quarterly installation stakeholder meetings, a forum for the chain of command to share information and pass on community concerns; or participate in the quarterly Facebook Town Hall meetings.