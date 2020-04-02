Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The Unified School District 207 School Board approved the continuous learning plan for the remainder of the 2019-20 schoolyear during the monthly board meeting March 30 at the board office.

The need to approve a continuous learning plan comes after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the schoolyear because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers began implementing the learning plan March 30. (See above.)

Recruiting

During the meeting, Bill Hatfield, USD 207 talent acquisition specialist, briefed the board, via videoconferencing, on student-teacher recruitment events over the past year.

For the spring semester, 13 university students from as near as the University of Saint Mary and as far as the University of Puerto Rico were placed with USD 207 schools.

Throughout the year, beginning in September,

Hatfield and other USD 207 representatives attended several recruitment events, and, although Hatfield said the recruiting events are competitive, he said USD 207 focuses on fostering relationships with student teachers, which helps them acquire the best candidates.

“It is about relationships with the universities as well as the candidates,” Hatfield said. “I can’t say enough about our teachers. The relationships they build with the student teachers absolutely is a difference maker. If people student teach with us, at least 50 percent of the time, they have an interest in working with our district.”

Patton graduation

The Patton Junior High School freshmen graduation originally scheduled for May 16 is canceled, but Keith Mispagel, USD 207 superintendent, said there will be discussions on ways to still recognize the graduating class.

“I think that’s very important,” Mispagel said. “While a formal graduation in-person is not possi-

ble, we’re going to brainstorm and maybe see what other districts are doing.”

New Patton

Demolition of the old MacArthur Elementary School, now designated the new Patton, began March 30.

Now that work has officially begun, residents are no longer permitted to park in the north parking lot of the school building, said Rich Holden, USD 207 chief financial officer. Vehicles parked there will be towed.

Board members and other essential personnel practiced social distancing during the board meeting and several members of the USD 207 district office as well as the school principals attended the meeting via videoconferencing.

All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.

The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. April 27 at the board office.