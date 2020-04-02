Home Community Pet of the Week, Josephine CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Josephine By ftleaven - April 2, 2020 28 0 Facebook Twitter Josephine is an adult female domestic longhair cat available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave., Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Josephine is an adult female domestic longhair cat available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave., Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Post schools work to finish schoolyear School Board adjusts during facility shutdown Chapel services go online for parishioners LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:6 + sixteen = Stay connected2,990FansLike1,433FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 66.6 ° F 68 ° 65 ° 52 % 2.5mph 90 % Fri 65 ° Sat 53 ° Sun 60 ° Mon 70 ° Tue 70 °