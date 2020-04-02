Munson Army Health Center now has DRIVE-THROUGH PHARMACY PICK-UP for new prescriptions and to drop off paper prescriptions. The MAHC Pharmacy requires beneficiaries to call ahead to 684-6059 for all new prescriptions. A pharmacy tech will instruct beneficiaries to come to the drive-through two hours later for pick up. The drive-through pharmacy is on the northeast side of the main MAHC building off Biddle Boulevard.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy requires beneficiaries to CALL AHEAD FOR PROCESSING MOST PRESCRIPTIONS. This is a ticketless system with a mandatory two-hour drop off and processing time. To submit a prescription for processing, call 684-6059. Any prescription requested after 3:30 p.m. will not be ready until 8 a.m. the following day. All written prescriptions must be placed in the box by the front entrance and will be available in two hours.

The ARMY WELLNESS CENTER is available to discuss an action plan to help soldiers to stay healthy and fit. For more information, e-mail awcftleavenworth@gmail.com.

The Munson Army Health Center’s PUBLIC HEALTH NURSES will call anyone currently under investigation and tested for COVID-19 to trace and collect locations of where the patient has been for the past 48 hours to track potential spread. Anyone who has been tested off post is asked to call the public health nurses at 684-6528/6618.

The Munson Army Health Center NUTRITIONAL CLINIC is available for telephone appointments to discuss weight management, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center has indefinitely POSTPONED ALL WELL PHYSICALS EXCEPT FOR 12-MONTH AND BELOW WELL BABIES. All patients with previously scheduled routine appointments will be contacted by their provider to schedule their appointment telephonically.

The Munson Army Health Center Behaviorial Health Clinic will provide FACE-TO-FACE VISITS FOR ACUTE OR EMERGENCY REASONS ONLY. All other appointments are virtual or telephonic.

Munson Army Health Center has POSTPONED NON-URGENT medical procedures.

The Munson Army Health Center Rehabilitation Clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will close for lunch noon to 1 p.m. The REHABILITATION CLINIC WILL ONLY SEE POST-OPERATIVE PATIENTS. Those who have just had surgery should not cancel physical therapy appointments. For more information, call 6846338/6139.

Beneficiaries can ONLY ENTER MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER THROUGH THE CIRCLE DRIVE DOOR. All other doors are closed. MAHC personnel will conduct a quick mandatory health screening at the circle drive door. Patients should arrive 30 minutes before scheduled appointment times.

The TRICARE NURSE ADVICE LINE is available for all TRICARE beneficiaries at 1(800) 874-2273.