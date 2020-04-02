Housing Update

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Barren Outdoor Solutions will begin performing weekly yard maintenance this month on the following schedule:

Monday — Osage, Normandy, Nez Perce, Kansa and Cheyenne villages

Tuesday — Oregon, Ottawa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Shawnee, Pawnee, Kickapoo and Pottawatomie villages

Thursday — Infantry Barracks, Main Post, Riverside and Wint Avenue

Friday — Make-up day Be sure to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced in areas.

Remember this schedule is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, mowing will be completed the following day.

Scholarship extension

In light of COVID-19, The

Michaels Organization Educational Foundation has extended the deadline for this year’s resident scholarship applications to May 13.

With social distancing and schools closed, this deadline extension will allow residents more time to complete applications.

The Michaels Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, is currently accepting scholarship grant applications for the 2020/2021 school year.

The foundation awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education in a college, a trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 24 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.

The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities.

For more information or to download a copy of the application, visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/. Transcripts are required.

Mail the application form, references, essay and grade transcripts to Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

Call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300 for more information.

Closure

The Community Center and exercise room at 220 Hancock Ave. are closed until further notice. The FLFHC offices remain open.

Utilities tip

To keep the air in your home warm or cool, avoid unnecessarily opening doors and windows and be sure they are not left open. Not only will you cut down on energy costs, but it won’t be so strenuous on the air conditioning and heating unit.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.

Resources for on-post residents

On-post housing residents should contact these resources about housing concerns:

• The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (913) 682-6300.

• The FLFHC Maintenance Office and Self-Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, phone number is (913) 651-3838. Residents can also submit routine maintenance requests via e-mail at fhcmaint@tmo.com.

• Garrison Housing Oversight Office, call 684-5684 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.imcom-central.mbx.hso@mail.mil.

• The resident’s military chain of command.

• Garrison Commander’s Office, call 684-2993 or the Commander’s Housing Concern Hotline at 684-3858.

In addition to these resources, residents can attend the monthly community mayors’ forum; attend the quarterly installation stakeholder meetings, a forum for the chain of command to share information and pass on community concerns; or participate in the quarterly Facebook Town Hall meetings.