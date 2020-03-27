CommunitySchoolsTop Community Stories USD 207 Tech Pick-up for Distance Learning By ftleaven - March 27, 2020 0 30 Facebook Twitter Gwen McFarlane, para-educator at MacArthur Elementary School, helps direct traffic as parents drive up in front of the school to pick up iPads for kindergartners through second-graders and Chromebooks for third- through sixth-graders during the technology pickup March 27 outside MacArthur. Parents drove up as directed, then walked up to a door at the school to sign for and pick up the technology that will help their children complete the rest of the school year via online lessons. Social distancing, protective equipment and other precautions were in place during the pickup to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19. Look for the full Unified School District 207 education update in the April 2 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Carrie Davies, office assistant at Bradley Elementary School, and Celia Campbell, cook at Bradley, provide an iPad, charger and login information to Carmina Machancoses, mother of first-grader Carlos Vazquez, while signing out iPads for kindergartners through second-graders and Chromebooks for third- through sixth-graders during the technology pickup March 27 at Bradley. Parents of Unified School District 207 students picked up equipment at the four post schools that will help their children complete the rest of the school year via online lessons. Social distancing, protective equipment and other precautions were in place during the pickup to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19. Look for the full USD 207 education update in the April 2 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Gwen McFarlane, para-educator at MacArthur Elementary School, helps direct traffic as parents drive up in front of the school to pick up iPads for kindergartners through second-graders and Chromebooks for third- through sixth-graders during the technology pickup March 27 outside MacArthur. Parents drove up as directed, then walked up to a door at the school to sign for and pick up the technology that will help their children complete the rest of the school year via online lessons. Social distancing, protective equipment and other precautions were in place during the pickup to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19. Look for the full Unified School District 207 education update in the April 2 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp