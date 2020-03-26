The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy requires beneficiaries to CALL AHEAD FOR PROCESSING MOST PRESCRIPTIONS. This is a ticketless system with a mandatory two-hour drop off and processing time. To submit a prescription for processing, call 684-6059. Any prescription requested after 3:30 p.m. will not be ready until 8 a.m.the following day. All written prescriptions must be placed in the box by the front entrance and will be available in two hours.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Clinic will provide FACE-TO-FACE VISITS FOR ACUTE OR EMERGENCY REASONS ONLY. All other appointments are virtual or telephonic.

Munson Army Health Center has indefinitely POSTPONED ALL WELL PHYSICALS EXCEPT FOR 2-WEEK-OLD AND 2-MONTH-OLD WELL BABIES. All patients with previously scheduled routine appointments will be contacted by their provider to schedule their appointment telephonically.

Munson Army Health Center has POSTPONED NON-URGENT medical procedures.

The Munson Army Health Center Rehabilitation Clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will close for lunch noon to 1 p.m. The REHABILITATION CLINIC WILL ONLY SEE POST-OPERATIVE PATIENTS. Those who have just had surgery should not cancel physical therapy appointments. For more information, call (913) 684-6338/6139.

Effective immediately, beneficiaries can ONLY ENTER MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER THROUGH THE CIRCLE DRIVE DOOR. All other doors will be closed. MAHC personnnel will conduct a quick mandatory health screening at the circle drive door. Patients should arrive 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment time.

The TRICARE NURSE ADVICE LINE is available for all TRICARE beneficiaries at 1(800) 874-2273.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend WEARING A FACE MASK to protect from respiratory diseases, including COVID19. Munson Army Health Center will only issue face masks to patients who come into the facility sick.

Munson Army Health Center is currently booking June appointments for SCHOOL AND SPORTS PHYSICALS. Students should wear athletic clothing and bring glasses to the appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 684-6250.