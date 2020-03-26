SOLDIER FOR LIFE – TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WORKSHOPS are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops have been canceled until further notice. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

APPLICATIONS FOR THE JOHN W. POILLON SCHOLARSHIPS are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline has been extended to July 1.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program EXPLORING EDUCATION TRACK WORKSHOPS scheduled for March 31 through April 1 are canceled. Classes are still planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-12, Aug. 4-5 and Oct. 67 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 6842227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

THE MAJ. GEN. JAMES URSANO SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM is accepting applications through April 1. For more information, requirements and to apply, visit https://www.aerhq.org/Apply-forScholarship/Dependent-Children.

The 2020 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST is accepting applications through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth- through 12thgrade from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. The essay topic is “Military Technology of Transportation and Weapons.” For more information, visit www.ffam.us.

THE MICHAELS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION IS ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS through May 13. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and graduates who live in communities managed by The Michaels Organization, including Frontier Heritage Communities. For more information, call (913) 682-6300.

FAMILY AND MORALE, WELFARE AND RECREATION has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES HAS SEVERAL JOB OPENINGS. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

BECOME A FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER. A free training program is offered that will guide students step-by-step through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The 2020 GENERAL WILLIAM E. DEPUY SPECIAL TOPICS WRITING COMPETITION is accepting submissions through July 20. The topic is “Finding the Enemy in 2035 — What technological, doctrinal, organizational or other advances or changes must we make to find our adversaries on the battlefield of the future?” For more information, call the Military Review managing editor at 684-9339 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbs.military-reviewpublic-em@mail.mil.

THE U.S. CENSUS IS HIRING clerks, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, census field supervisors and census takers. For more information, call (855) JOB2020 or visit 2020census.gov/jobs.