The following services are closed until further notice:

Army Wellness Center

Arts and Crafts Center

Barber Shop (PX)

Brunner Range

DA Photo Studio

Fitness facilities (gyms and pools)

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

Frontier Housing Community Center and Fitness Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

Optometry Shop (PX)

Post Theater

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Thrift Shop

USDB Sales Store

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-own pets

The following services are open:

Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Army Substance Abuse and Prevention (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Adjutant General services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Auto Skills Craft Shop Armed Forces Bank (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

BOSS (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walkins)

Central Issue Facility (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Chapel Services — Virtual congregations only; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail

Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty

Fort Leavenworth Commissary

Frontier Credit Union (lobby closed-drive through and ATM open)

Dental — Smith Dental Clinic offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday Education Center (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Exchange Main Store, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) normal hours

Flying Activity

Frontier Community Credit Union (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Housing (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Housing Oversight Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)

Housing Services Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)

Hunting and fishing still allowed ID Cards (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Mail and Distribution – Wednesdays only 8 a.m. to noon; 1-3 p.m.

Munson Army Health Center (All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening)

National Cemetery — interments only

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Post Office

RV Storage and POV Resale

School Liaison Services

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Stables and Hunt Club Trails West Golf Course Transportation Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)

Dining:

Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks remain open for take-out

The Fairway Grille open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in

The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone

Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.