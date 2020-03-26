The following services are closed until further notice:
Army Wellness Center
Arts and Crafts Center
Barber Shop (PX)
Brunner Range
DA Photo Studio
Fitness facilities (gyms and pools)
Frontier Army Museum
Frontier Conference Center
Frontier Housing Community Center and Fitness Center
Harrold Youth Center
Leisure Travel Office
Optometry Shop (PX)
Post Theater
Strike Zone Bowling Center
Thrift Shop
USDB Sales Store
Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-own pets
The following services are open:
Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Army Substance Abuse and Prevention (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Adjutant General services (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Auto Skills Craft Shop Armed Forces Bank (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)
BOSS (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walkins)
Central Issue Facility (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Chapel Services — Virtual congregations only; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail
Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only
Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty
Fort Leavenworth Commissary
Frontier Credit Union (lobby closed-drive through and ATM open)
Dental — Smith Dental Clinic offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday Education Center (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Exchange Main Store, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) normal hours
Flying Activity
Frontier Community Credit Union (lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open)
Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Housing (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Housing Oversight Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)
Housing Services Office (by appointment/telephone/email only — no walk-ins)
Hunting and fishing still allowed ID Cards (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Mail and Distribution – Wednesdays only 8 a.m. to noon; 1-3 p.m.
Munson Army Health Center (All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening)
National Cemetery — interments only
Outdoor Equipment Rental
Post Office
RV Storage and POV Resale
School Liaison Services
Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Stables and Hunt Club Trails West Golf Course Transportation Office (by appointment/telephone/e-mail only — no walk-ins)
Dining:
Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks remain open for take-out
The Fairway Grille open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in
The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone
