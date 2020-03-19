Garrison Public Affairs Staff Report
To encourage social distancing and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Fort Leavenworth is canceling and curtailing activities across the installation until further notice.
This list is a work in progress and subject to change. Any questions about particular services or events should be directed to the sponsoring organization.
Monitor websites, social media and the Fort Leavenworth Lamp newspaper for updates.
Visits to Fort Leavenworth without valid reasons are highly discouraged.
All community events, including Post Activities Information and Registration (PAIR) Day, Kids Fest, the postwide yard sale, Historic Homes Tour, ceremonies, sporting events and leisure activities are canceled.
These services are closed or curtailed:
Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed; drive-through and ATM open
Army Education Center — colleges using distance learning
Army Wellness Center Central Issue Facility — closed to walk-ins; customers only seen by appointment
Child Development Centers — for mission essential families only
Combined Arms Research Library — by appointment only
Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility — by appointment only
Frontier Community Credit Union — lobby closed; drive-through and ATM open
DA Photo Studio — exceptions require approval of Combined Arms Center chief of staff
Frontier Army Museum
Frontier Conference Center
Post Theater
Smith Dental Clinic — sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
Strike Zone Bowling Center
Thrift Shop
Transportation Office — by appointment only
Veterinary Treatment Facility
These services close March 23:
Arts and Crafts Center
Harrold Youth Center
Leisure Travel Office
These services remain open:
Army Community Service
Adjutant General services, including ID cards
Auto Craft Center
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
Fort Leavenworth Commissary
Flying Activity
Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery
Housing Oversight Office
Housing Services Office
Hunt Lodge, RV storage and POV resale lot
Hunting and fishing still allowed
Munson Army Health Center — circle drive entrance only
Outdoor Equipment Rental
Post Exchange, including Clothing Sales Store, Shoppette and gas station — new hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday beginning March 21.
School Liaison Services
Stables and Hunt
Trails West Golf Course
Trap and Skeet Range
USDB Sales Store
Dining:
All AAFES food concessions are open for take-out, no dine-in.
The Fairway Grille, 12th Brick Grille and Java Café are open for take-out, no dine-in.
The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind (meal card) service members only — the DFAC drive-through window is open to everyone.
