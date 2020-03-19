Garrison Public Affairs Staff Report

To encourage social distancing and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Fort Leavenworth is canceling and curtailing activities across the installation until further notice.

This list is a work in progress and subject to change. Any questions about particular services or events should be directed to the sponsoring organization.

Monitor websites, social media and the Fort Leavenworth Lamp newspaper for updates.

Visits to Fort Leavenworth without valid reasons are highly discouraged.

All community events, including Post Activities Information and Registration (PAIR) Day, Kids Fest, the postwide yard sale, Historic Homes Tour, ceremonies, sporting events and leisure activities are canceled.

These services are closed or curtailed:

Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed; drive-through and ATM open

Army Education Center — colleges using distance learning

Army Wellness Center Central Issue Facility — closed to walk-ins; customers only seen by appointment

Child Development Centers — for mission essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — by appointment only

Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility — by appointment only

Frontier Community Credit Union — lobby closed; drive-through and ATM open

DA Photo Studio — exceptions require approval of Combined Arms Center chief of staff

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

Post Theater

Smith Dental Clinic — sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Thrift Shop

Transportation Office — by appointment only

Veterinary Treatment Facility

These services close March 23:

Arts and Crafts Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

These services remain open:

Army Community Service

Adjutant General services, including ID cards

Auto Craft Center

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

Fort Leavenworth Commissary

Flying Activity

Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery

Housing Oversight Office

Housing Services Office

Hunt Lodge, RV storage and POV resale lot

Hunting and fishing still allowed

Munson Army Health Center — circle drive entrance only

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Post Exchange, including Clothing Sales Store, Shoppette and gas station — new hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday beginning March 21.

School Liaison Services

Stables and Hunt

Trails West Golf Course

Trap and Skeet Range

USDB Sales Store

Dining:

All AAFES food concessions are open for take-out, no dine-in.

The Fairway Grille, 12th Brick Grille and Java Café are open for take-out, no dine-in.

The Dining Facility is open for subsistence-in-kind (meal card) service members only — the DFAC drive-through window is open to everyone.

See page A3 for more closures, changes.