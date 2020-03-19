SOLDIER FOR LIFE – TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WORKSHOPS are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops have been canceled until further notice. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

JOHN W. POILLON SCHOLARSHIPS are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 27.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program EXPLORING EDUCATION TRACK WORKSHOPS scheduled for March 31 through April 1 are canceled. Classes are still planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-12, Aug. 4-5 and Oct. 67 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program KNOWLEDGE NOW classes are postponed and will be rescheduled.

The next MILITARY SPOUSE HIRE HEROES USA WEBINAR is 11 a.m. to noon March 25. The webinar will cover tips and tricks for job interviews. To register for the event, visit https://register.gotowebinar .com/register/806348147999196684.

THE MAJ. GEN. JAMES URSANO SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM is accepting applications through April 1. For more information, requirements and to apply, visit https://www.aerhq.org/Apply-forScholarship/Dependent-Children.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program’s U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL EMPLOYMENT EVENT scheduled for March 26 has been canceled.

Applications for the 2020 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST is accepting applications through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth- through 12thgrade from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. The essay topic is “Military Technology of Transportation and Weapons.” For more information, visit www.ffam.us.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program’s GUIDE TO FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT CLASSES scheduled for April 2 and 23 are canceled. Classes are being planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 and July 2 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Small Business Administration BOOTS TO BUSINESS WORKSHOP scheduled for April 7-8 is canceled. Workshops are being planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9-10 and Aug. 6-7 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and overcoming stress. To reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program CAREER AND EDUCATION FAIR scheduled for April 7 at the Frontier Conference Center has been canceled. The next Career and Education Fair is planned for Aug. 11.

THE MICHAELS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION IS ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS through April 15. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and graduates who live in communities managed by The Michaels Organization, including Frontier Heritage Communities. For more information, call (913) 6826300.

The Army Community Service FIELD GRADE SPOUSE SEMINAR “PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER” is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800 or e-mail fgspouseseminar@gmail.com.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board PRE-RETIREMENT SEMINAR is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 22 at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 6501 Beacon Drive, Kansas City, Mo. The seminar includes information on the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, Medicare, long term care, estate planning and more. Cost is $20 per person. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit

www.kansascity.feb.gov.

FAMILY AND MORALE, WELFARE AND RECREATION has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES HAS SEVERAL JOB OPENINGS. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

BECOME A FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER. A free training program is offered that will guide students step-by-step through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The 2020 GENERAL WILLIAM E. DEPUY SPECIAL TOPICS WRITING COMPETITION is accepting submissions through July 20. The topic is “Finding the Enemy in 2035 — What technological, doctrinal, organizational or other advances or changes must we make to find our adversaries on the battlefield of the future?” For more information, call the Military Review managing editor at 684-9339 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbs.military-reviewpublic-em@mail.mil.

THE U.S. CENSUS IS HIRING clerks, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, census field supervisors and census takers. For more information, call (855) JOB2020 or visit 2020census.gov/jobs.