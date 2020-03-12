Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The Fort Leavenworth Garrison hosted a live Facebook Town Hall March 4 to help incoming Command and General Staff Officer Course students and their spouses with the transition.



“The key theme here is reaching out early and getting to know you,” said Col. Harry Hung, Garrison commander. “We’re going to try and get you enrolled and processed wherever possible well before you arrive and try to meet and anticipate your needs. …We’ve got a lot of changes that we’re making to make this the best PCS experience that we can for you and your family.”

As Garrison Public Affairs Operations Officer George Marcec monitors the live online feed, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones and Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung wrap up the Facebook Town Hall for incoming Command and General Staff Officer Course students and families March 4 in the Emergency Operations Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp





During the town hall, subject matter experts from across the installation briefed viewers while other SMEs answered questions submitted in the comments.



CGSC students

Terrell Bruner, U.S. Student Detachment deputy to the commander, briefed viewers about the Command and General Staff College Student Section.

Report dates are July 8-10, and classes begin Aug. 3.



“After you report, you’re going to have a busy month of preregistration, testing and in-processing before school starts,” Bruner said. “What that means to you is basically that you’re going to have time to settle your family and get some of your affairs in order during this time. It is basically a preparatory month.”



For incoming students planning to live on post, Bruner said not to arrive early unless instructed by housing or the Garrison. Students planning to live off post are encouraged to arrive when it is most convenient for the student and his or her family, he said.



“If you do need to report early to CGSC, please follow all the directions that you find inside your orders,” Bruner said. “Before reporting, make sure you finish all your prerequisites. That is going to be important to get into the schoolhouse.”

Garrison Public Affairs Officer Jeff Wingo and subject matter experts from the Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility and Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities answer questions or provide resources as inquiries pop up during the Facebook Town Hall for incoming Command and General Staff Officer Course students and families March 4 in the Emergency Operations Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp





Housing

Joe Gandara, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities community director, briefed viewers about on-post housing.



Gandara said the first step to obtaining on-post housing is to fill out an application, which can be found at https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/housing-services-officefbclid=IwAR2TutZHrQgzhTqH8ryBFy5HniisL87pCfae8wFrlZU-bh4wHkyW0bRCv6g.



After the application is filled out, FLFHC can make the assignment.



One of the key portions of the application is the “need by” date.



“‘Need by’ date does not equal ‘report date.’ It’s got to be something that you’ve already planned through and you have enough leave time to take care of and/or have otherwise made arrangements,” Gandara said. “That’s the date we’re going to look at to make sure we have a house assigned.”



By May 1, applicants will either be assigned a home address or told where he or she is at on the waiting list for housing. Those who are assigned an address on May 1 must accept the assignment by May 8 or the quarters will be assigned to the next person on the waiting list, Gandara said. Priority for assignment is based on “student run,” which means applications will be ordered by date of rank.



Applicants who initially deny the first quarters assignment or who put in an application after the student run will go to the bottom of the waiting list.



Incoming students who want to live off-post are advised to call the Housing Service Office at (913) 684-5681.



Transportation

Deb Palmer, Logistics Readiness Center director, briefed viewers about transporting and storing household goods.



“You are coming to a school that is longer than 20 weeks, so you are entitled to a non-temporary storage of any household goods that you will not need while you are here,” Palmer said. “You are entitled to temporary storage at your origin location. When you’re deciding on your travel plans, you might want to take advantage of this so that your household goods arrive here approximately the same time that you do. This will increase your chances of direct delivery.”



For any issues with not receiving direct delivery, which can happen for multiple reasons, call the Transportation Office at (913) 684-5642 or visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/transportation-office?fbclid=IwAR076lNF1Re1cEVJP8WdEgzblJ_xTGEQxhBBHvE98A3dOnFF-aASO2PQdBw.



Palmer said it is important to keep the information on the Defense Personal Property System up to date.



“Please maintain communication with your transportation service provider,” Palmer said.

If there are any damage claims that need to be filed, visit move.mil or call the Transportation Office.



Moving with pets

Lt. Col. Silvana Boyd, Munson Army Health Center Nursing and Patient Support Services deputy commander, briefed viewers about both pet and family health.



For those traveling with pets, a health certificate must be obtained before arrival to Fort Leavenworth from its current veterinarian within 30 days if traveling by vehicle or 10 days if traveling by plane.



For pets that have most recently been seen by a civilian veterinarian, a paper copy of the pet’s immunization record and rabies certificate must also be provided along with the health certificate, Boyd said.



Families with pets coming from overseas assignments should plan early to obtain health certificates because a rabies titer test is required.



“That testing can take up to 60 days to actually complete, so looking already at our timeline, if you haven’t already set up this appointment with your local veterinary facility, you need to be doing so now,” Boyd said.



For more information for those traveling overseas with pets, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/pet-travel.



Family medical

For family health, Munson Army Health Center’s primary focus is outpatient care.



“We are quite small, so we do not have the ability to perform surgery or hold patients overnight,” Boyd said. “Any specialty care, for the most part, is going to be done off post.”



This excludes physical and occupational therapy, and limited behavioral health, Boyd said.



MAHC does not have an emergency room; however, there are three emergency rooms off post in Leavenworth, Boyd said. Also, MAHC does not provide maternity care.



There are three ways to transfer family medical records to MAHC.



One way is to call TRICARE at 1-844-866-9378 and change enrollment with a TRICARE representative.



“I know that sounds a little archaic to some people, but in reality, it is a very quick process,” Boyd said. “It can, most of the time, take less than 10 minutes and when you get off the phone you have your (primary care provider’s) name and you’re able to schedule appointments.”



Enrollment can also be transferred online at the milConnect website, https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/.



The least-preferable way is for the student to fill out a paper transfer when checking in to CGSC centralized in-processing.



“This is the slowest process because you will essentially be filling out paper forms that a human being will then have to go and input the data and it will take you longer to receive a PCM,” Boyd said.



No matter which option is chosen, the incoming student must have a local address before beginning the process.



Finally, in regard to school physical appointments, it will depend on the school district. To find out the requirements, visit the school district’s website.



For those living on Fort Leavenworth, the district website is usd207.org.



For the most recent MAHC updates, visit the MAHC Facebook page.



Child and Youth Services

Glenn Hewitt, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, briefed viewers on child care options including full-day, part-day, hourly, pre-kindergarten and after-school care.



To register for child care, visit militarychildcare.com.



Help with spouse employment

Mike Fuller, Garrison Human Resources director, briefed viewers on options for spouse employment.



Along with the usual employment websites, including usajobs.gov, Fort Leavenworth has partnered with Hiring Our Heroes, the Military Spouses Professional Network, Military Spouses Economic Empowerment Zones, KansasWorks and MilitaryOne Source, to help make the transition for spouse employment easier.



For more information, visit. https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2020/03/12/spouse-employment-child-care-among-top-priorities/.



For the full Town Hall, visit the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.