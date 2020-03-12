The Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. April 1 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.



The next Exceptional Family Member Program Free Recreational Bowling is 9-11 a.m. April 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Create, Take and Bake Pizza Event is 11 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Frontier Heritage Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave. This event is for school-age residents. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children can make one free personal size cheese or pepperoni pizza to take home. Quantitites are limited. For more information, call (913) 682-6300 or e-mail fhc@tmo.com.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Good Grades Special is noon to 7 p.m. March 28 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Bring in report cards and receive one free game for every A or equivalent. Straight As earn free sodas for the family (maximum six) and Bs or better earns $2 off any pizza. Games can be used by all family members. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.



The Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is at 8:30 a.m. May 16 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. The top anglers in five age groups will win awards and there will also be door and participation prizes. Bait, hotdogs and drinks will be sold during the event. For more information, call (913) 240-5503.