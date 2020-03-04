Street parking in front of residences on Augur, Meade and Buford Avenues on Main Post is for residents only. Vehicles parked in these areas and not displaying a resident placard are subject to ticketing. Main Post residents who need parking tags should visit the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The Sherman Army Airfield Army Combat Fitness Test Facility will be closed from 5-8 a.m. March 11 for ACFT testing. The hangar remains available for reservations beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, call 684-2576.



The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 7. Regular business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.



The Fort Leavenworth Tax Assistance Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. To make an appointment, visit the center or call 684-4986. For more information, visit https://usacac.army.mil/about-cac/staff/sja/taxes.



The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyone- source.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, call Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.



The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.



The Fort Leavenworth U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store, 740 W. Warehouse Road, is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The store is closed the second Wednesday of each month.



Dining Facility standard meal rates are $3.50 for breakfast, $5.65 for lunch, $4.90 for dinner and $9.20 for holiday meals.



Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Center for Personnel Claims Support in Fort Knox, Ky. The Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.



Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products by service members.



Trails West Golf Course is in charge of the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

Fort Leavenworth chapel services

Catholic:

Weekday Mass: Tuesday through Friday noon, Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Pioneer Chapel

Weekend Mass: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Holy Days of Obligation: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Religious education: Sunday 8:10 a.m. Frontier and Pioneer chapels

RCIA: Call 684-8989 for information



Protestant:

Traditional Worship: Sunday 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Liturgical Worship: Sunday 8:45 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Multicultural Gospel Worship: Sunday 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Episcopal Worship: Sunday 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Contemporary Worship: Sunday 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Frontier and Pioneer chapels

Christ Fellowship: Sunday 5 p.m. meal, 5:45 p.m. worship service, Pioneer Chapel Activities Room



Look for these Chapel Community groups on

Facebook:

• Fort Leavenworth Chapels

• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service

• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service Women’s Ministry

• Ft Leavenworth Episcopal/Anglican Congregation Memorial Chapel

• Ft. Leavenworth Club Beyond

• Saint Ignatius Parish, Fort Leavenworth

• Ft. Leavenworth Chapel Liturgical

• Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth