The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program’s Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hiring Event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in room 125 of the Resiliency Center. No RSVP is required.



The Disabled American Veteran’s Military Community Hiring and Networking Event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, Mo. For more information, e-mail support@recruitmilitary.com. To register, visit recruitmilitary.com/kansascity.



Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops are March 9-13, March 23-27 and April 13-17 at the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Hiring Our Heroes corporate fellowship Program information briefs are conducted weekly at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. Completed application packets are due March 13 for the next cohort that begins May 4. The CFP places service members within 180 days or less left on active duty into a 12-week fellowship program. The program provides mid- to upper-level corporate experience, credentialing education and career skills training. Selection for this program is competitive, but placement rates average more than 80 percent per cohort. For more information, go to https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0 or call 684-8999.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club is accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors, continuing undergraduates and spouse education through March 13. To apply, visit www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships. For more information, e-mail scholarshipflsc@gmail.com.



The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program Knowledge Now classes are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 125 of the Resiliency Center. “Assessing Yourself to Find Your New Career” is March 24, “Creating a Personal Brand that Works for You” is April 21, “Making a Successful Transition to Corporate Culture” is May 19 and “Applying Your Strengths to Your Next Career” is June 16.



The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program’s U.S. customs and Border Patrol Employment Event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 in room 106 of the Resiliency Center. No RSVP is required.



Applications for the John W. Poillon Scholarships are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 27.



The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program Exploring Education Track Workshops are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 through April 1, June 11-12, Aug. 4-5 and Oct. 6-7 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Maj. Gen. James Ursano scholarship program is accepting applications through April 1. For more information, requirements and to apply, visit https://www.aerhq.org/Apply-for-Scholarship/Dependent-Children.



The 2020 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Youth Essay Contest is accepting applications through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth- through 12th-grade from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. The essay topic is “Military Technology of Transportation and Weapons.” For more information, visit www.ffam.us.



The next Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program’s guide to federal employment class is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2, April 23, May 28 and July 2 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The next Entrepreneur Workshop is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7-8, June 9-10 and Aug. 6-7 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and overcoming stress. To reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program Career and Education Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The fair is open to all active duty, national guard, reserve, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of Defense civilians. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Michaels Educational Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through April 15. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and graduates who live in communities managed by The Michaels Organization, including Frontier Heritage Communities. For more information, call 682-6300.



The Army Community Service Field Grade Spouse Seminar “Putting the Pieces Together” is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800 or e-mail fgspouseseminar@gmail.com.



The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board Pre-Retirement Seminar is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 22 at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 6501 Beacon Drive, Kansas City, Mo. The seminar includes information on the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, Medicare, long term care, estate planning and more. Cost is $20 per person. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit www.kansascity.feb.gov.



Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.



Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.



Become a Family Child Care provider. A free training program is offered that will guide students step-by-step through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.