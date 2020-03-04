The next Exceptional Family Member Program Free Recreational Bowling is 9-11 a.m. March 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.



The Combined Arms Research Library Origami Pop-up Makerspace Event is 4-5 p.m. March 11 in room C131. The free event is for ages 7 and up. Download the Capstone 4D app on any smartphone before attending.



The Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. April 1 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.



The Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is at 8:30 a.m. May 16 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. The top anglers in five age groups will win awards and there will also be door and participation prizes. Bait, hotdogs and drinks will be sold during the event. For information, call (913) 240-5503.



Child and Youth Services Summer Camp 2020 and SchoolYear 2020-21 is accepting requests through militarychildcare.com. For more information, call 684-5138.



Harrold Youth Center’s Archery class is 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at 45 Biddle Blvd. For more information, call 684-5118.