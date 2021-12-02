Catholic

Dec. 6 — Advent Penance Service, 6 p.m., Pioneer chapel

Dec. 8 — Immaculate Conception, noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer chapel

Dec. 9 — Women of st. Ignatius Advent Retreat, 9 a.m., Pioneer chapel

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve mass, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Pioneer chapel

Dec. 25– Christmas Day mass, 9:30 a.m., Pioneer chapel

Jan. 2 —Epiphany, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel



Collective Protestant (Liturgical)

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service (combined with Episcopal/Anglican service), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 26— Combined with Episcopal/Anglican Service, 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Episcopal-Anglican Service

Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, Festival of lessons and carols, 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve (Holy Eucharist), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel

Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel



Gospel Service

Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, Christmas Canata and luncheon, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel



Contemporary Protestant

Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Frontier Chapel



Traditional Protestant

Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., Pioneer Chapel



For more information, call 684-2210.