Catholic
Dec. 6 — Advent Penance Service, 6 p.m., Pioneer chapel
Dec. 8 — Immaculate Conception, noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer chapel
Dec. 9 — Women of st. Ignatius Advent Retreat, 9 a.m., Pioneer chapel
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve mass, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Pioneer chapel
Dec. 25– Christmas Day mass, 9:30 a.m., Pioneer chapel
Jan. 2 —Epiphany, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Collective Protestant (Liturgical)
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service (combined with Episcopal/Anglican service), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel
Dec. 26— Combined with Episcopal/Anglican Service, 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Episcopal-Anglican Service
Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, Festival of lessons and carols, 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve (Holy Eucharist), 7 p.m., Memorial Chapel
Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas (Holy Eucharist), 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Gospel Service
Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, Christmas Canata and luncheon, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 26 — First Sunday after Christmas, 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Contemporary Protestant
Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Frontier Chapel
Traditional Protestant
Dec. 5 — Second Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 12 — Third Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Chapel
Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., Pioneer Chapel
For more information, call 684-2210.