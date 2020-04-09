Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Online Easter services have been set on each congregation’s respective Facebook page.

Catholic Services

Holy Thursday Mass is at 5:30 p.m. April 9 on Facebook Live.

Good Friday service is at 5:30 p.m. April 10 on Facebook Live.

Easter Vigil Mass is at 8 p.m. April 11 on Facebook Live.

Easter Mass is at 9:30 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Protestant Services

Liturgical Worship Good Friday service is at 5:30 p.m. April 10 on Facebook Live.

Episcopal Worship Good Friday service is at 7 p.m. April 10 on Facebook Live.

Contemporary Worship Good Friday service is at 7 p.m. April 10 on Facebook Live.

Easter Sunrise service is at 7 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Traditional Worship Easter service is at 8:30 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Liturgical Worship Easter service is at 8:45 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Multicultural Gospel Worship service is at 10 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Contemporary Worship Easter service is at 11 a.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

Christ Fellowship Easter service is at 5 p.m. April 12 on Facebook Live.

In addition to the online services, three of the services will also have a drive-in service in the Frontier Chapel parking lot, which will also provide an opportunity to participate in Communion.

Those services include the Easter Sunrise service, the Contemporary Worship Easter service and the Christ Fellowship Easter service.

At those services, parishioners are to enter from Pope Avenue, and as they drive up, they will receive individually wrapped Communion cups and sealed wafers for each person in the vehicle from a gloved usher and will be instructed to park in the Frontier Chapel parking lot. Parishioners then are to roll up car windows and tune into the FM frequency posted on the lawn. The services will be conducted under the front overhang of Frontier Chapel. Following the service, all cars are to exit out Kearney Avenue.

In addition to Easter services being conducted online April 12, the Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m., the Contemporary Worship Easter service at 11 a.m. and the Christ Fellowship Easter service at 5 p.m. offer a drive-in option with Communion from the Frontier Chapel parking lot. Parishioners should enter the parking lot from Pope Avenue. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“I think getting some semblance of normal in very abnormal circumstances is healthy,” said Chaplain (Col.) Michael McDonald, Garrison chaplain. “While we want to definitely endorse the need for social distancing and keeping people safe, this is a technique we believe honors that, but still has a sense that you are in a community.

“I wanted to give everybody the opportunity to have an event that in and of itself is hope inspiring. Easter is that ultimately,” McDonald said. “Having some real service that leans toward that hope that we will come back to a time that is past this pandemic. That’s what hope really is; it is the assurance of things to come.”

McDonald said, for those who may be concerned about gathering, he has done his research and made sure it isn’t against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards for social distancing.

“I wouldn’t do this if I felt that the manner in which we’re doing this placed anyone at risk,” McDonald said.

For more information, call the Religious Support Office at 684-2210.